Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telstra unveils restructuring plan to split into infrastructure, services companies

Thursday 12 November 2020 | 09:05 CET | News
Australian operator Telstra has announced an important milestone in its T22 strategy at its annual Investor Day. Telstra plans to restructure its business. Under this proposed restructuring, Telstra will comprise three separate legal entities, led by a parent company to be called Telstra Group. The three entities will be InfraCo Fixed, InfraCo Towers and a third entity dubbed ‘ServeCo’.

ServeCo is not a new brand name, Telstra is just using it for the purpose of differentiating it from its infrastructure business because it is focused on Telstra’ products and services and customer support.

InfraCo Fixed will own and operate Telstra’s passive physical infrastructure assets: the ducts, fibre, data centres, subsea cables and exchanges that underpin its fixed telecommunications network.

InfraCo Towers will own and operate Telstra’s passive physical mobile tower assets, while ServeCo will focus on how Telstra creates and innovates products and services for its customers and deliver an upgraded customer experience, including maintaining its significant network leadership. ServeCo will also own the active parts of the Telstra network, such as software defined networking that allows the company to operate in a dynamic way. 

Telstra plans to hold onto key elements of its network in ServeCo – including the radio access network equipment on its mobile towers, the company’s spectrum holdings and the electronics that light up the fibre in its fixed network. 

Telstra initially unveiled the key drivers for the establishment of InfraCo when it launched its T22 strategy in June 2018. “The challenges and disruptions of the last 6-12 months have reinforced these and three things in particular”, Telstra said. Firstly, the increasing value of infrastructure assets globally; secondly, the importance of the digital economy, not only to business but to the whole of Australia and its economic recovery; and thirdly, the dependence of the digital economy on telecommunications as its platform.

Two years ago, as part of its T22 strategy, the company created Telstra InfraCo – a standalone business unit to manage the majority of its infrastructure assets. Telstra said the creation of InfraCo was due to three reasons, namely to provide increased transparency of Telstra’s infrastructure assets, to improve the efficiency of how it manages those assets, as well as to provide optionality in an evolving industry.

Telstra InfraCo is now a fully operational stand-alone business. It has its own leadership team and operations. Today’s announcement is the next step, not just in Telstra InfraCo’s establishment, but in the future operations of Telstra overall, the company said.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telstra
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telstra puts job reductions on hold until February 2021
Published 13 Aug 2020 19:28 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has announced plans to extend the hold on job reductions for its permanent employees in Australia and ...

Telstra's FY profit drops 14%, reaches midway point in T22 strategy delivery
Published 13 Aug 2020 09:21 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has announced that its total income for the year ended 30 June 2020 plunged by 5.9 percent ...

Telstra's FY profit plunges nearly 40%, EBITDA down 21% on NBN impact

Published 15 Aug 2019 09:09 CET | Australia
According to Telstra, the largest reason for the decline in EBITDA was the impact of the NBN. To date, Telstra estimates the NBN ...

Telstra to offer bonus mobile data for 1 million customers
Published 08 Aug 2019 12:42 CET | Australia
Australian mobile operator Telstra has started giving bonus data to over 1 million of its mobile customers. Eligible customers ...

Telstra connects all inter-capital paths, 121 NBN POIs across transmission network
Published 02 Jul 2019 09:39 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has announced it has connected all of its inter-capital paths and its 121 NBN point of interconnect ...

Telstra eliminates lock-in plans, launches build-your-own mobile plans

Published 25 Jun 2019 07:55 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has launched a range of no lock-in, customisable post-paid mobile plans. The plans will be available ...

Telstra to cut 10,000 contractor roles in next two years
Published 06 Jun 2019 08:45 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra plans to cut a quarter of its contractors over the next two years. The operator will slash 10,000 ...

Telstra starts promo to celebrate launch of Plus rewards programme
Published 13 May 2019 11:31 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has started a promotion to celebrate the launch of its Telstra Plus rewards programme scheduled for ...

Telstra revamps organizational structure and leadership team

Published 01 Aug 2018 07:56 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has announced a new topline organizational structure and leadership team, effective 1 October. "At ...





Related Info

Telstra puts job reductions on hold until February 2021
13 Aug | Australia | News
Telstra's FY profit drops 14%, reaches midway point in T22 strategy delivery
13 Aug | Australia | News
Telstra's FY profit plunges nearly 40%, EBITDA down 21% on NBN impact
15 Aug 2019 | Australia | News
Telstra to offer bonus mobile data for 1 million customers
8 Aug 2019 | Australia | News
Telstra connects all inter-capital paths, 121 NBN POIs across transmission network
2 Jul 2019 | Australia | News
Telstra eliminates lock-in plans, launches build-your-own mobile plans
25 Jun 2019 | Australia | News
Telstra to cut 10,000 contractor roles in next two years
6 Jun 2019 | Australia | News
Telstra starts promo to celebrate launch of Plus rewards programme
13 May 2019 | Australia | News
Telstra revamps organizational structure and leadership team
1 Aug 2018 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

11 Nov 5G Techritory
12 Nov Ice Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Singtel fiscal Q2
12 Nov OTE Q3 2020
12 Nov Multichoice interim results
12 Nov Sierra Wireless Q3 2020
12 Nov Kcell Q3 2020
12 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2020
12 Nov RTL Group Q3 2020
12 Nov Telstra Investor Day
12 Nov NEC Visionary Week
12 Nov Profile: Vodafone NL Consumer
13 Nov Japan Display fiscal Q2
13 Nov Digi Q3 2020
16 Nov Baidu Q3 2020
16 Nov Vodafone fiscal Q2
16 Nov iQiyi Q3 2020
16 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
16 Nov Vodacom interim results
17 Nov MTS Q3 2020
17 Nov Vantage Towers Capital Markets Day
17 Nov Juniper Partner Summit
17 Nov GIGAEurope launch event
17 Nov Riverbed Global User Conference
18 Nov F5 Networks fiscal Q4
18 Nov Avaya fiscal Q4
18 Nov Talkpool Q3 2020
18 Nov Sigfox Connect
19 Nov Ooma Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now