Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telstra's half-year revenue, profit decline, lowers FY sales guidance

Thursday 11 February 2021 | 10:21 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Australian operator Telstra posted total income of AUD 12 billion for the half-year ended 31 December 2020, which represents a decline of 10.4 percent year-on-year. Net profit also decreased, by 2.2 percent to AUD 1.1 billion. Reported EBITDA plunged 14.7 percent to AUD 4.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA decreased 11.7 percent to AUD 4 billion.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telstra
Countries: Australia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telstra restarts workforce reduction, axes more than 1,400 jobs
Published 10 Feb 2021 14:22 CET | Australia
Telstra has restarted job cuts after a year-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The operator notified 1,425 employees ...

NBN Co's revenue grows 25%, adds more than 660,000 new customers in 6 months
Published 10 Feb 2021 10:12 CET | Australia
Australia's NBN Co reported total revenue of AUD 2.26 billion for the six months to 31 December 2020, which represents a 25 ...

Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm demo download speeds of 5Gbps on commercial network
Published 20 Jan 2021 01:11 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra, in partnership with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, have achieved a new 5G maximum download ...

Telstra to return to EBITDA growth by FY22, ROIC target updated to 8% by FY23
Published 12 Nov 2020 12:31 CET | Australia
Telstra has reconfirmed its FY21 guidance provided in August. The NBN rollout is complete and Telstra reports it is more than ...

Telstra's FY profit drops 14%, reaches midway point in T22 strategy delivery
Published 13 Aug 2020 09:21 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has announced that its total income for the year ended 30 June 2020 plunged by 5.9 percent ...

Telstra revamps organizational structure and leadership team

Published 01 Aug 2018 07:56 CET | Australia
Australian operator Telstra has announced a new topline organizational structure and leadership team, effective 1 October. "At ...





Related Info

Telstra restarts workforce reduction, axes more than 1,400 jobs
10 Feb | Australia | News
NBN Co's revenue grows 25%, adds more than 660,000 new customers in 6 months
10 Feb | Australia | News
Telstra, Ericsson, Qualcomm demo download speeds of 5Gbps on commercial network
20 Jan | Australia | News
Telstra to return to EBITDA growth by FY22, ROIC target updated to 8% by FY23
12 Nov 2020 | Australia | News
Telstra's FY profit drops 14%, reaches midway point in T22 strategy delivery
13 Aug 2020 | Australia | News
Telstra revamps organizational structure and leadership team
1 Aug 2018 | Australia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb Cloudflare Q4 2020
11 Feb Telenet Q4 2020
11 Feb Teleste Q4 2020
11 Feb Vecima fiscal Q2
12 Feb Intred Q4 2020
12 Feb Juniper Networks investors day
13 Feb Vodafone Idea fiscal Q3
14 Feb Ooredoo FY results
15 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2020
15 Feb Vantage Towers Q3 trading update
16 Feb Ceva Q4 2020
16 Feb RingCentral Q4 2020
16 Feb Ice Group Q4 2020
17 Feb Baidu Q4 2020
17 Feb Terago Q4 2020
17 Feb iQiyi Q4 2020
17 Feb Radcom Q4 2020
17 Feb CommScope Q4 2020
17 Feb Doro Q4
17 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
17 Feb FCC meeting
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now