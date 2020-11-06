Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Telus International IPO closes, raising USD 1.06 billion

Friday 5 February 2021 | 19:33 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Telus has closed the initial public offering of Telus International, which was again upsized. Under the IPO, 42.55 million voting shares sold, including a greenshoe of 5.55 million more shares, for USD 25 per unit, generating total gross proceeds of USD 1.06 billion. The new shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange on 3 February.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: R / Telus
Countries: Canada
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telus partners Worldplay to stream local events on Optik TV
Published 05 Feb 2021 12:19 CET | Canada
Telus and Calgary-based Worldplay Communications announced a partnership to bring more local content to Telus's Optik TV ...

Telus International upsizes and lifts share price for upcoming IPO
Published 03 Feb 2021 14:54 CET | Canada
Telus has given more details about the upcoming initial public offering of Telus International shares. The offering has been ...

Telus International starts roadshow for upcoming IPO
Published 25 Jan 2021 15:05 CET | Canada
Canadian operator Telus said that its Telus International subsidiary has launched a roadshow for its upcoming initial public ...

Telus International files for IPO

Published 11 Jan 2021 08:58 CET | Canada
Canadian operator Telus said that its Telus International subsidiary has filed for an initial public offering in the US with the ...

Telus lifts dividend after positive revenues in Q3
Published 06 Nov 2020 17:28 CET | Canada
Canadian operator Telus reported higher revenues for the third quarter, but profit figures were impacted by the covid-19 ...

Telus buys Lionbridge AI for USD 935 million
Published 06 Nov 2020 14:31 CET | World
Telus's Telus International said it has agreed to buy Lionbridge AI for USD 935 million, in a deal expected to close by year-end. ...





Related Info

Telus partners Worldplay to stream local events on Optik TV
5 Feb | Canada | News
Telus International upsizes and lifts share price for upcoming IPO
3 Feb | Canada | News
Telus International starts roadshow for upcoming IPO
25 Jan | Canada | News
Telus International files for IPO
11 Jan | Canada | News
Telus lifts dividend after positive revenues in Q3
6 Nov 2020 | Canada | News
Telus buys Lionbridge AI for USD 935 million
6 Nov 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Feb Telkom Q3 trading update
08 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2020
08 Feb Kcell Q4 2020
09 Feb America Movil Q4 2020
09 Feb Telekom Austria Group Q4 2020
09 Feb Nordic Entertainment Q4 2020
09 Feb Akamai Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco fiscal Q2
09 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
09 Feb Allot Q4 2020
09 Feb Sequans Q4 2020
09 Feb Twitter Q4 2020
09 Feb Telecom Itala (TIM) Q4 2020
09 Feb Cisco Live EMEAR
10 Feb Bredband2 Q4 2020
10 Feb Equinix Q4 2020
10 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
10 Feb Lumen Technologies Q4 2020
10 Feb Altice USA Q4 2020
10 Feb Belden Q4 2020
10 Feb RSPG meeting
11 Feb Telstra H1 results
11 Feb Digital Realty Q4 2020
11 Feb Millicom Q4 2020
11 Feb VeriSign Q4 2020
11 Feb Cloudflare Q4 2020
11 Feb Telenet Q4 2020
11 Feb Vecima fiscal Q2
11 Feb Teleste Q4 2020
12 Feb Intred Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now