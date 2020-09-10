Edition: International
Tencent Cloud opens 4 internet data centers in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Tokyo

Thursday 3 June 2021 | 10:21 CET | News
Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of Tencent, has opened four new internet data centers in Bangkok, Frankfurt, Hong Kong and Tokyo. The addition of the new IDCs places Tencent Cloud's operation in 27 regions and 66 availability zones worldwide, supporting the opening of the second availability zones (AZ2) in Bangkok, Frankfurt and Tokyo and the third (AZ3) in Hong Kong. Tencent Cloud targets a 30 percent growth in terms of its internet data centers across the world by end-2021.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Tencent
Countries: Germany / Hong Kong / Japan / Thailand
