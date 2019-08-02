Edition: International
Tencent revenues, profit soar in Q4, supported by smartphone games, cloud services and ads

Wednesday 18 March 2020 | 11:18 CET | News
Tencent said revenues for the fourth quarter increased 25 percent from the year before to CNY 105.77 billion. Revenues were supported by all operations but in particular from smartphone games in both domestic and international markets, commercial payments and cloud services, and online advertising. 

The operating profit jumped 65 percent CNY 28.60 billion, with the margin rising to 27 percent from 20 percent, while the profit attributable to equity holders soared 52 percent to CNY 21.58 billion. Capex for the quarter also soaredm by 270 percent to CNY 16.87 billion. 

Revenues from VAS rose 20 percent to CNY 52.30 billion, with online game revenues up 25 percent to CNY 30.29 billion and social network revenues growing 13 percent to CNY 22.02 billion. Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 39 percent to CNY 29.92 billion, boosted by commercial payments, and growth at cloud services. Revenues from Online Advertising went 19 percent higher to CNY 20.22 billion, with social and others ad revenues up 37 percent to CNY 16.27 billion and media ad revenue down 24 percent to CNY 3.95 billion. 

During the quarter, Tencent’s combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat advanced 6.1 percent to 1.16 billion. Smart device MAU of QQ meanwhile slipped 7.5 percent to 647.0 million. 

The company said it started a CNY 1.5 billion emergency fund after the outbreak of the coronavirus, to offer relief support and to help pandemic-related medical research. 

For the full year, revenues lifted 21 percent to CNY 377.29 billion, the operating profit went up 22 percent to CNY 118.69 billion and the net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 19 percent to CNY 93.31 billion. 


Categories: Internet
Companies: Tencent
Countries: China
