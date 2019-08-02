Tencent revenues, profit soar in Q4, supported by smartphone games, cloud services and ads

The operating profit jumped 65 percent CNY 28.60 billion, with the margin rising to 27 percent from 20 percent, while the profit attributable to equity holders soared 52 percent to CNY 21.58 billion. Capex for the quarter also soaredm by 270 percent to CNY 16.87 billion.
Revenues from VAS rose 20 percent to CNY 52.30 billion, with online game revenues up 25 percent to CNY 30.29 billion and social network revenues growing 13 percent to CNY 22.02 billion. Revenues from FinTech and Business Services increased by 39 percent to CNY 29.92 billion, boosted by commercial payments, and growth at cloud services. Revenues from Online Advertising went 19 percent higher to CNY 20.22 billion, with social and others ad revenues up 37 percent to CNY 16.27 billion and media ad revenue down 24 percent to CNY 3.95 billion.
During the quarter, Tencent’s combined MAU of Weixin and WeChat advanced 6.1 percent to 1.16 billion. Smart device MAU of QQ meanwhile slipped 7.5 percent to 647.0 million.
The company said it started a CNY 1.5 billion emergency fund after the outbreak of the coronavirus, to offer relief support and to help pandemic-related medical research.
For the full year, revenues lifted 21 percent to CNY 377.29 billion, the operating profit went up 22 percent to CNY 118.69 billion and the net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 19 percent to CNY 93.31 billion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions