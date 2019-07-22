Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Tencent Video to acquire Southeast Asian streamer Iflix

Thursday 25 June 2020 | 15:58 CET | News

Tencent has acquired Southeast Asian streaming video service Iflix, Variety reported. Tencent intends to further consolidate its regional streaming business in Asia with this acquisition. 

Content partners were informed that the Iflix brand name will continue to operate for at least 6-12 months, the report said. The majority of Iflix’s existing staff are expected to keep their jobs. These include Marc Barnett, who remains CEO for the foreseeable future. 

Tencent confirmed that it has purchased Iflix’s content, technology and resources. The assets are expected to help expand its international streaming platform, WeTV, across Southeast Asia, the Chinese company said. 

Iflix counted over 25 million subscribers as of April. Tencent is paying "several tens of millions" of dollars for the deal, the report said citing people with knowledge of the deal. 

Based in Malaysia, Iflix's investors included Liberty Global, Zain, Sky, Hearst and Catcha Group. After trying to expand to the Middle East and Africa, the company later scaled back to focus on 13 countries in south and east Asia. It had been hoping to pursue a stock market listing this year, but was struggling to meet its debt commitments, according to recent reports.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Iflix / Tencent
Countries: China / South East Asia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Iflix in talks with potential acquirers as insolvency looms - report
Published 11 Jun 2020 13:48 CET | Asia
Southeast Asian entertainment service Iflix is in talks with potential acquirers, DealStreetAsia reported, citing sources within ...

Iflix to come out with more original content soon for Malaysia, Indonesia
Published 30 Aug 2019 14:46 CET | Indonesia
Southeast Asian VoD platform Iflix will be coming out with five new titles over the coming months, the company announced at the ...

Iflix secures fresh funding of over USD 50 mln ahead of planned IPO
Published 22 Jul 2019 11:52 CET | Asia
Southeast Asian digital entertainment platform Iflix has completed a new round of investment to boost growth ahead of a ...





Related Info

Iflix in talks with potential acquirers as insolvency looms - report
11 Jun | Asia | News
Iflix to come out with more original content soon for Malaysia, Indonesia
30 Aug 2019 | Indonesia | News
Iflix secures fresh funding of over USD 50 mln ahead of planned IPO
22 Jul 2019 | Asia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q1
26 Jun Profile: Voiceworks
29 Jun Micron Technology fiscal Q3
29 Jun Netherlands multi-band spectrum auction
30 Jun SmartCom Summit 2020
30 Jun Ordina AGM
30 Jun Liberty Global AGM
30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
02 Jul Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now