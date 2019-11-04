Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TikTok files court appeal against 'heavily politicised' US ban

Tuesday 25 August 2020 | 09:37 CET | News

TikTok has confirmed it filed a complaint in US federal court in San Francisco challenging the government's order to ban the app in the US as unconstitutional. The company said there was no evidence to justify such an "extreme action" and it was being denied due process to defend its interests due to political interests. TikTok repeated again that it is not a threat to national security in the US. 

In a statement, TikTok said it made extensive efforts to convince the government of its security and privacy protections, but these were ignored. While the US is concerned the app may be used by the Chinese state to access personal or commercial information on US subjects, TikTok said it has taken "extraordinary measures to protect the privacy and security of TikTok’s US user data". This includes storing the data outside China, at data centres in the US and Singapore, and erecting software barriers that keep US user data separately from that of other ByteDance products. 

TikTok noted further that its CEO, Global Chief Security Officer and General Counsel are all Americans based in the US, "and therefore are not subject to Chinese law". US content moderation is likewise led by a US-based team and operates independently from China. 

The company's efforts were disclosed in detail during the national security review started last year by the US of TikTok's acquisition of Musical.ly, the company said. Despite the acquisition taking place in 2017 and Musical.ly having little business in the US, TikTok said it was contacted in 2019 by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US with questions about the deal. On 30 July this year, the CFIUS issued its opinion in the case, saying it had identified national security risks that could not be mitigated. TikTok said the "CFIUS letter was principally based on outdated news articles, failed to address the voluminous documentation that Plaintiffs had provided demonstrating the security of TikTok user data, and was flawed in numerous other respects". 

The company's main defence against the executive order is an alleged violation of its right to due legal process under the US Constitution's fifth amendment. Furthermore, the company claims the order does not show evidence of "an unusual and extraordinary threat," as required by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act under which the US President is purportedly acting. The company accused the government of "heavily politicised" decisions, underlined by President Trump's demands for payment for helping to broker a sale of TikTok's US operations

TikTok claims over 100 million users in the US. The company said it has more than 1,500 employees in the country, and "10,000 more jobs planned" in California, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington State. Furthermore, many of the country's leading brands are on TikTok to connect with consumers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: TikTok
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TikTok naar de rechter vanwege 'zwaar politiek gedreven' verbod
Published 25 Aug 2020 10:36 CET | United States
Als verwacht bevestigt TikTok de gang naar de Amerikaanse rechtbank, waarbij het het bevel van de regering om de app in de VS te ...

TikTok plans legal appeal against US ban
Published 24 Aug 2020 09:00 CET | United States
TikTok has announced plans to appeal the executive order banning the app in the US. The lawsuit is expected to come this week. ...

TikTok opens website to 'set the record straight' on rumours, misinformation
Published 18 Aug 2020 09:39 CET | World
In response to the emergency order, put out by President Donald Trump who said the company "threatens to impair the national ...

Oracle joins race for TikTok - report
Published 18 Aug 2020 09:14 CET | World
Oracle is also in talks to buy TikTok, the Financial Times reported. The company is the latest to express interest in the social ...

US emergency order gives ByteDance 90 days to sell US operations in TikTok
Published 17 Aug 2020 16:32 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump has invoked emergency powers and is giving ByteDance 90 days to divest its US operations in TikTok, ...

WSJ finds TikTok was collecting MAC addresses without consent

Published 12 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | World
TikTok skirted a privacy safeguard in the Android operating system to collect MAC addresses from millions of mobile devices, ...

Twitter looking at possible TikTok takeover - report
Published 10 Aug 2020 08:40 CET | United States
Twitter has had preliminary talks about a potential combination with TikTok, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street ...

Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
Published 07 Aug 2020 08:49 CET | United States
The US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders essentially banning the apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. When they ...

TikTok facing potential class action suit in US over collection of user data
Published 05 Aug 2020 12:02 CET | United States
TikTok is facing a potential class-action suit in the US from consumers who claim the company is collecting their personal data ...

Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok operations in North America, Australia

Published 03 Aug 2020 09:32 CET | United States
Microsoft has confirmed it is in talk to acquire some TikTok operations from Chinese parent ByteDance. The move follows reports ...

US govt opens probe into acquisition of Musical.ly/TikTok by China's Beijing ByteDance - report
Published 04 Nov 2019 08:31 CET | United States
The US government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) is looking into the acquisition of US social media app ...





Related Info

TikTok naar de rechter vanwege 'zwaar politiek gedreven' verbod
10:36 | United States | News
TikTok plans legal appeal against US ban
24 Aug | United States | News
TikTok opens website to 'set the record straight' on rumours, misinformation
18 Aug | World | News
Oracle joins race for TikTok - report
18 Aug | World | News
US emergency order gives ByteDance 90 days to sell US operations in TikTok
17 Aug | United States | News
WSJ finds TikTok was collecting MAC addresses without consent
12 Aug | World | News
Twitter looking at possible TikTok takeover - report
10 Aug | United States | News
Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
7 Aug | United States | News
TikTok facing potential class action suit in US over collection of user data
5 Aug | United States | News
Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok operations in North America, Australia
3 Aug | United States | News
US govt opens probe into acquisition of Musical.ly/TikTok by China's Beijing ByteDance - report
4 Nov 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

25 Aug Ooma Q2
25 Aug HPE fiscal Q3
25 Aug TX Group H1 2020
25 Aug Siminn Q2 results
26 Aug Xiaomi Q2 2020
26 Aug Box fiscal Q2
26 Aug Syn Q2 results
26 Aug Axiata Q2 2020
26 Aug Spark FY results
26 Aug Customer Service and Experience Summit Europe
26 Aug OptiNet China Conference
27 Aug Sunrise Q2 2020
27 Aug Lyse H1 results
27 Aug Marvell fiscal Q2
27 Aug Telekom Malaysia Q2 2020
27 Aug VMware fiscal Q2
27 Aug Dell Technologies fiscal Q2
27 Aug Bouygues Telecom Q2 results
27 Aug Aviat Networks fiscal Q4
31 Aug Zoom Video Communications Q2 2020
31 Aug Amaysim FY results
31 Aug WSIS Forum 2020
01 Sep MVNOs World Congress
01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now