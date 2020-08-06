Edition: International
Wireless

TikTok to house all European user data in new Irish data centre

Thursday 6 August 2020 | 14:25 CET | News
After moving its European privacy base in June to Dublin, TikTok said it will establish a new data centre in Ireland, its first in Europe, with an investment value of EUR 420 million. TikTok has come under fire in the US where it is facing a possible ban on security grounds, and a potential class action suit from people who believe the company is collecting their personal data without proper consent. This latest move shows the company wants to reassure European users that its service is safe. The company has denied claims it is controlled by the Chinese government.

In a blog post, global chief information security officer Roland Cloutier explained that the company is committed to providing a safe and secure app experience for all of its users and that the new data centre comes is part of this commitment. The data centre will house all European user data and play a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data, with a "state of the art" physical and network security defense system. The data centre will also deliver other benefits, such as faster loading time, the company said. It should be operational by early 2022.


