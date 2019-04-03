Edition: International
Broadband

TIM and Infratel ink deal to accelerate fibre rollout in underserved areas

Friday 3 April 2020 | 09:27 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has reached an agreement with Italy's state-owned infrastructure firm Infratel to speed up the development of superfast internet in underserved parts of the country and address the need for a more efficient network during the coronavirus lockdown. In a statement, the partners said Infratel will provide fibre-optic backbone infrastructure in 8 regions (Abruzzo, Sardinia, Tuscany, Puglia, Calabria, Lazio, Lombardy and Marche), with TIM subsequently delivering local loops to street cabinets and installing electronics components.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

Fibre

