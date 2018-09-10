Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

TIM names Elisabetta Romano as new CEO of Sparkle

Friday 7 August 2020 | 09:32 CET | News

Telecom Italia has announced the appointment of Elisabetta Romano as chief executive of Sparkle, the company's international services group. Romano replaces Mario Di Mauro, who resigned the previous day without giving a reason for his departure.

Romano, who in November 2019 was put in charge of TIM's new Chief Innovation & Partnership Office, holds 70,000 ordinary TIM shares, the company said.

In 2018, TIM was reported to be seeking a buyer for Sparkle but this was subsequently ruled out by the Italian government.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telecom Italia Sparkle CEO quits
Published 06 Aug 2020 13:35 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia said Mario Di Mauro, chief executive of Sparkle, the company's international services group, has resigned. TIM did ...

TIM revamps four executive posts, Gamberini named Chief Technology and Information Officer
Published 13 Nov 2019 09:14 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced a number of organisational changes that it said are designed to better focus its technological ...

Di Maio rules out sale of TIM's Sparkle unit
Published 10 Sep 2018 08:31 CET | Italy
Italy's industry minister Luigi di Maio has categorically ruled out a sale of Telecom Italia's international services arm Sparkle ...





Related Info

Telecom Italia Sparkle CEO quits
6 Aug | Italy | News
TIM revamps four executive posts, Gamberini named Chief Technology and Information Officer
13 Nov 2019 | Italy | News
Di Maio rules out sale of TIM's Sparkle unit
10 Sep 2018 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Aug Starhub Q2 2020
07 Aug O2 Czech Republic Q2 2020
07 Aug TDS, US Cellular Q2 2020
07 Aug Dish Network Q2 2020
10 Aug Gogo Q2 2020
10 Aug Ceva Q2
10 Aug Sohu Q2 2020
10 Aug Avaya fiscal Q3
10 Aug Synchronoss Q2
10 Aug ON Semiconductor Q2 2020
10 Aug Pixelworks Q2 2020
11 Aug Radcom Q2 2020
11 Aug Rakuten Group Q2
11 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
11 Aug Viavi fiscal Q4
11 Aug NTT fiscal Q1
11 Aug Zoom Telephonics Q2 2020
12 Aug China Unicom Q2 2020
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2020
12 Aug Tencent Q2 2020
12 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
12 Aug Tecnotree H1 2020
13 Aug Singtel fiscal Q1
13 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
13 Aug Swisscom Q2 2020
13 Aug Telstra FY results
13 Aug RTL Group Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug United Internet H1 2020
13 Aug China Mobile H1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now