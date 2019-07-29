TIM sells Inwit stakes to Ardian and Canson for EUR 1.6 bln

In a statement, TIM said it will have full and exclusive control of the holding company after the deals are completed and will continue to exercise joint control over Inwit together with Vodafone. TIM and Vodafone completed the merger of their tower units into Inwit at the end of March, creating Italy’s largest tower operator with more than 22,000 sites throughout the territory.
Prior to these latest deals, both TIM and Vodafone owned 33.2 percent of Inwit after selling a combined 8.6 percent stake in April for around EUR 800 million. When the merger was announced a year ago, both TIM and Vodafone confirmed that over time they would consider jointly reducing their respective ownership levels to a minimum of 25.0 percent each.
TIM is also currently in exclusive talks with US private equity firm KKR for the sale of a 40 percent stake of its last mile (copper and fibre) network, a deal that could pave the way for the merger of TIM’s fibre-optic assets with those of wholesale rival Open Fiber.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions