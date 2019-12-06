Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

TM, Celcom, Digi, Maxis, Altel secure 5G spectrum in Malaysia

Tuesday 2 June 2020 | 18:32 CET | News

Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) has granted 5G spectrum to Telekom Malaysia (TM), Celcom Axiata, Maxis, DiGi and Altel. The five operators received 5G spectrum in frequency bands between 703MHz and 743MHz, as well as 758MHz and 798MHz.

TM received spectrum in the 718Mhz to 723Mhz band, coupled with the 773Mhz to 778 MHz band. Maxis Broadband, a unit of Maxis, was awarded the 733MHz to 743Mhz range, as well as the 758Mhz to 768Mhz range, while Digi Telecommunications secured the 703MHz to 713MHz and 758Mhz to 768Mhz spectrum ranges.

Axiata Group’s unit Celcom received the 723MHz-733MHz range, as well as the 778MHz and 788MHz spectrum range, and Altel Communications was granted the 713MHz-718Mhz, and 768MHz-773MHz ranges.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) earlier said that the 700MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26/28GHz would initially be used for the implementation of 5G networks in Malaysia. In particular, 700MHz and 3.5Ghz frequencies would be awarded on a tender process, in an attempt to reduce capex costs and prevent the duplication of infrastructure once 4G LTE network upgrades are implemented.

Malaysia to commercially launch 5G services in Q3 

Back in January, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that the country is on track to commercially launch 5G services in the third quarter of this year. The statement was made at the ceremony marking the start of the implementation of 5G Demonstration Projects (5GDP). The 5GDP project is led by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). 

The MCMC released in January its Final Report on the allocation of spectrum for mobile broadband services and 5G. The 700 MHz, 3.5 GHz and 26/28 GHz bands will be used for the initial deployment of 5G. The use of the 2,300 MHz and 2,600 MHz bands will be maintained per existing allocations until December 2021, for the maintenance of 4G, and a review of these bands will take place in 2021. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altel / Axiata / Celcom / Celcom Axiata / Digi / Digi / DiGi Telecommunications / Maxis / Telekom Malaysia / TM
Countries: Malaysia
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telekom Malaysia deploys 5G base stations at quarantine centres
Published 15 Apr 2020 08:51 CET | Malaysia
Telekom Malaysia has deployed 5G base stations at two Covid-19 quarantine centres, namely Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS), ...

Celcom doubles profit, passes 13 mln customers milestone in 2019
Published 20 Mar 2020 11:09 CET | Malaysia
Malaysian operator Celcom Axiata has announced plans to enhance its network infrastructure, and launch new product packages and ...

Celcom tests 5G Intelligent City, Public Safety services in Petaling Jaya
Published 13 Mar 2020 11:10 CET | Malaysia
Malaysian operator Celcom Axiata is testing its 5G services in collaboration with Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ). To support ...

Malaysia to invest MYR 3 bln in broadband expansion projects in 2020

Published 05 Mar 2020 13:55 CET | Malaysia
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has announced plans to launch six NFCP projects, under the National ...

Celcom, Digi, Maxis explore joint fibre infrastructure deployment

Published 28 Feb 2020 13:23 CET | Malaysia
Malaysian operators Celcom, Digi and Maxis have agreed to explore joint fibre infrastructure development on the local market. The ...

Edotco launches 5G private network at Malaysia's Langkawi Airport with Peatalk
Published 30 Jan 2020 10:54 CET | Malaysia
Telecom infrastructure services company Edotco Group has launched a 5G private network at Langkawi International Airport (LIA) in ...

Malaysia to launch 5G services in Q3
Published 23 Jan 2020 12:49 CET | Malaysia
Malaysia's Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced that the country is on track to commercially launch 5G services ...

Malaysia to issue 5G spectrum to consortium to reduce network build costs
Published 02 Jan 2020 13:44 CET | Malaysia
The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has released, after consultation, its Final Report on the ...

Celcom expands 5G, IoT partnership deal with UTM, Ericsson
Published 06 Dec 2019 10:15 CET | Malaysia
Malaysian operator Celcom Axiata has extended its partnership deal with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Ericsson. Celcom ...

Telekom Malaysia starts 5G network testing, joins government's 5G Demo Project
Published 06 Dec 2019 08:27 CET | Malaysia
Telekom Malaysia (TM) has joined the 5G Demonstration Project undertaken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia ...





Related Info

Telekom Malaysia deploys 5G base stations at quarantine centres
15 Apr | Malaysia | News
Celcom doubles profit, passes 13 mln customers milestone in 2019
20 Mar | Malaysia | News
Celcom tests 5G Intelligent City, Public Safety services in Petaling Jaya
13 Mar | Malaysia | News
Malaysia to invest MYR 3 bln in broadband expansion projects in 2020
5 Mar | Malaysia | News
Celcom, Digi, Maxis explore joint fibre infrastructure deployment
28 Feb | Malaysia | News
Edotco launches 5G private network at Malaysia's Langkawi Airport with Peatalk
30 Jan | Malaysia | News
Malaysia to launch 5G services in Q3
23 Jan | Malaysia | News
Malaysia to issue 5G spectrum to consortium to reduce network build costs
2 Jan | Malaysia | News
Celcom expands 5G, IoT partnership deal with UTM, Ericsson
6 Dec 2019 | Malaysia | News
Telekom Malaysia starts 5G network testing, joins government's 5G Demo Project
6 Dec 2019 | Malaysia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

03 Jun Comtech fiscal Q3
04 Jun Broadcom fiscal Q2
04 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
08 Jun Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q1
09 Jun FCC meeting
10 Jun Multichoice FY results
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now