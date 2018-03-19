Edition: International
TMT stocks: infrastructure shares, Netflix up in YTD, incumbent telcos doing relatively well

Tuesday 24 March 2020 | 13:06 CET | News
How are the TMT stocks doing during the Covid-19 crisis? Share prices have been falling worldwide since 20 February and are now around 30 percent lower than at the end of 2019. The increased demand for bandwidth is making infrastructure stocks the exception on the market, with some even showing a positive performance in the year-to-date. Many incumbents are also doing relatively well. Netflix is another outperformer, with its share price still higher compared to the start of the year, while Disney faces a loss of 41 percent. The pure broadcasters are almost all underperforming.

Categories: General
Companies: Altice Europe / AT&T / BT / Comcast / Deutsche Telekom / Digital Realty / Disney / Elisa / Iliad / Intred / ITV / KPN / Liberty Global / M6 / Masmovil / Mediaset / Netflix / Nos / Orange Poland / ProSieben / RTL / Sony / Swisscom / TalkTalk / TF1 / TIM / Veon / Vivendi / Vodafone
Countries: World
Related Info

Aandelenkoersen van incumbents, infrastructuuroperators en Netflix doen het dit jaar relatief goed
23 Mar | World | News

