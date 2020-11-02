TPG sells Astound Broadband for USD 8.1 billion, including USD 4.5 billion worth of debt

Private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (Stonepeak) has agreed to buy Astound Broadband, the sixth largest US cable operator in the US, for USD 8.1 billion. TPG, another private equity firm, started looking for buyers for Astound earlier this fall. It acquired RCN and Grande for USD 2.25 billion in 2016 and a year later bought Wave Broadband in a USD 2.37 billion deal.
The sales price includes debt of USD 4.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal specified. The transaction should close in the second quarter.
Astound owns US regional operators RCN, Grande, Wave and enTouch. Together, the operators serve over 1 million customers with 23,000 miles of fibre across Chicago, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Northern California, Oregon, Washington DC, and Washington.
Stonepeak said it will keep the management team of Astound, headed by Steve Simmons and Jim Holanda.
