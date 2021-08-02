Edition: International
TPG Telecom to acquire 5G spectrum in 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air

Monday 2 August 2021 | 08:29 CET | News
Australian operator TPG Telecom has agreed to acquire additional 5G spectrum holdings in the 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air. Completion of the transaction will increase TPG Telecom's 3.6 GHz spectrum holdings from 60 MHz to 90 MHz in Adelaide and 95 MHz in Brisbane, Perth and Canberra. In Sydney and Melbourne, TPG Telecom will acquire 5 MHz of 3.6 GHz spectrum, increasing its holdings to 65 MHz after the transaction.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission / TPG
Countries: Australia
