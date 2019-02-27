Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US

Friday 7 August 2020 | 08:49 CET | News

The US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders essentially banning the apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. When they take effect in 45 days, US businesses and citizens will be prohibited from interacting with ByteDance and Tencent, the respective. parent companies of the two apps. Trump said the apps pose a threat to national security, foreign policy and the economy in the US. 

TikTok and WeChat were accused of capturing "vast swaths of information" from users, including internet and other network activity information such as location data and browsing and search histories. According to Trump, this personal information on Americans could go back to the Chinese Communist Party, potentially allowing China to track the locations of government employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.

WeChat was also accused of tracking Chinese nationals in the US on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, while TikTok allegedly censors content that the Chinese Communist Party deems politically sensitive, such as content concerning protests in Hong Kong and China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. The app may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, such as conspiracy theories about the origins of the coronavirus, the White House said.

Senate bans government use

Trump further pointed to action already taken by the US armed forces and the Indian government to ban use of the apps. Separately, the US Senate unanimously passed a bill banning TikTik on government employee devices. The Departments of Homeland Security and Defence and the Transportation Security Administration had already issued similar orders. 

TikTok 'shocked'

TikTik said in a statement that it was "shocked" by the order, "which was issued without any due process". The company said it had been trying to engage with the US government for nearly a year to address its concerns. "What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses," the company said.

TikTik has previously denied collecting any unauthorised data from users and said it stores all US customer data within the country, at servers in Virginia. No personal data is sent back to China. The company has been working on regionalising its operations, setting up new data centres and a new global headquarters, in order to combat concerns it is too close to China. Most recently it announced a major data centre in Ireland for its users in the EU, where its privacy practices are also under scrutiny.  

TikTok noted that there was no evidence provided of wrong-doing by the company, with the executive order relying on unnamed "reports" with no citations and fears that the app "may be" used for misinformation campaigns. The collection of data "is industry standard for thousands of mobile apps around the world", the company noted, adding that "TikTok has never shared user data with the Chinese government, nor censored content at its request". Its moderation guidelines and algorithm source code are available in its online Transparency Center, "which is a level of accountability no peer company has committed to," it noted. 

In the US, TikTok may find a solution in a proposed deal with Microsoft. The US company is looking at acquiring TikTok's operations in certain countries and has set a deadline of mid-September to reach a deal. 

TikTok also addressed a message to its over 100 million users in the US, saying it prioritizes "your safety, security, and the trust of our community – always". It called on users and partners to exercise their right to express their opinions to elected representatives, including the White House. 

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Microsoft / Tencent / TikTok
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Amerikaanse president Trump verbiedt TikTok en WeChat
Published 07 Aug 2020 08:07 CET | United States
De Amerikaanse president Trump heeft per decreet een verbod uitgevaardigd op TikTok en WeChat. Het verbod gaat binnen 45 dagen ...

TikTok to house all European user data in new Irish data centre
Published 06 Aug 2020 14:25 CET | Europe
After moving its European privacy base in June to Dublin, TikTok said it will establish a new data centre in Ireland, its first ...

TikTok facing potential class action suit in US over collection of user data
Published 05 Aug 2020 12:02 CET | United States
TikTok is facing a potential class-action suit in the US from consumers who claim the company is collecting their personal data ...

Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok operations in North America, Australia

Published 03 Aug 2020 09:32 CET | United States
Microsoft has confirmed it is in talk to acquire some TikTok operations from Chinese parent ByteDance. The move follows reports ...

TikTok launches USD 200 million fund for US content creators
Published 26 Jul 2020 16:40 CET | United States
Global video platform TikTok has announced the launch of the USD 200 million TikTok Creator Fund to help creators launch careers. ...

TikTok fined KRW 186 million in South Korea for mishandling user data
Published 16 Jul 2020 10:22 CET | Korea, Republic of
The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) fined video sharing platform TikTok KRW 186 million (approximately USD 155,000) for ...

India bans China's TikTok, WeChat apps, citing sovereignty, safety concerns
Published 30 Jun 2020 10:02 CET | China
The Ministry of Information Technology said the move comes after complaints about unauthorised use and storage of data. The ...

EU privacy watchdog starts TikTok taskforce
Published 10 Jun 2020 16:56 CET | Europe
The EDPB, which brings together the EU's data protection regulators, announced it will set up a taskforce to look at TikTik's ...

Dutch privacy watchdog starts investigation into TikTok data protection
Published 11 May 2020 09:17 CET | Netherlands
The Data Protection Authority (AP) in the Netherlands announced the start of an investigation into the popular mobile app TikTok, ...

TikTok strengthens US presence with new LA office
Published 23 Jan 2020 10:57 CET | United States
TikTok is moving into a new home in Los Angeles, a 120,000-square-foot office in Culver City. The move further deepens TikTok's ...





Related Info

Amerikaanse president Trump verbiedt TikTok en WeChat
08:07 | United States | News
TikTok to house all European user data in new Irish data centre
6 Aug | Europe | News
TikTok facing potential class action suit in US over collection of user data
5 Aug | United States | News
Microsoft confirms talks to buy TikTok operations in North America, Australia
3 Aug | United States | News
TikTok launches USD 200 million fund for US content creators
26 Jul | United States | News
TikTok fined KRW 186 million in South Korea for mishandling user data
16 Jul | Korea, Republic of | News
India bans China's TikTok, WeChat apps, citing sovereignty, safety concerns
30 Jun | China | News
EU privacy watchdog starts TikTok taskforce
10 Jun | Europe | News
Dutch privacy watchdog starts investigation into TikTok data protection
11 May | Netherlands | News
TikTok strengthens US presence with new LA office
23 Jan | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Aug Starhub Q2 2020
07 Aug O2 Czech Republic Q2 2020
07 Aug TDS, US Cellular Q2 2020
07 Aug Dish Network Q2 2020
10 Aug Gogo Q2 2020
10 Aug Ceva Q2
10 Aug Sohu Q2 2020
10 Aug Avaya fiscal Q3
10 Aug Synchronoss Q2
10 Aug ON Semiconductor Q2 2020
10 Aug Pixelworks Q2 2020
11 Aug Radcom Q2 2020
11 Aug Rakuten Group Q2
11 Aug Lumentum fiscal Q4
11 Aug Viavi fiscal Q4
11 Aug NTT fiscal Q1
11 Aug Zoom Telephonics Q2 2020
12 Aug China Unicom Q2 2020
12 Aug Freenet Q2 2020
12 Aug Tencent Q2 2020
12 Aug Cisco fiscal Q4
12 Aug Tecnotree H1 2020
13 Aug Singtel fiscal Q1
13 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
13 Aug Swisscom Q2 2020
13 Aug Telstra FY results
13 Aug RTL Group Q2 2020
13 Aug Teleste Q2 2020
13 Aug United Internet H1 2020
13 Aug China Mobile H1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now