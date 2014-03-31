Edition: International
TSMC, Sony to construct USD 7 billion semiconductor factory in Japan - report

Monday 11 October 2021 | 09:37 CET | News
Chip company TSMN and Sony are planning to construct a semiconductor factory in western Japan, the Nikkei reported. The project is estimated at JPY 800 billion (USD 7 billion), with the Japanese government expected to provide up to half. The factory, scheduled to go into operation by 2024, would makes chips for camera image sensors, automobiles and other products.

Categories: General
Companies: Sony
Countries: Japan / World
