Twilio to buy data infrastructure specialist Segment for USD 3.2 billion - report

Monday 12 October 2020 | 09:00 CET | News

Cloud communications specialist Twilio could soon announce its acquisition of data infrastructure company Segment for USD 3.2 billion in a cash and stock deal, Forbes reported, citing sources.  

Segment was founded in 2012 by CEO Peter Reinhardt, Ian Storm Taylor, Calvin French-Ower and president Ilya Volodarsky. The company most recently raised USD 175 million in a Series D round led by Accel and GV, with a reported USD 1.5 billion valuation in April 2019. Other investors include startup accelerator Y COmbinator, Thrive Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Meritech Capital Partners. Segment has raised more than USD 283 million to data, according to industry data provide Pitchbook. 

The company, based in San Francisco, works with over 20,000 companies including Intuit, Fox and Levi’s. It has over 550 employees.


Categories: General
Companies: Twilio
Countries: World
