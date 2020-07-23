Edition: International
Twitter adds 7 mln users in Q2, beats revenue expectations

Friday 23 July 2021 | 10:07 CET | News
Twitter said revenues passed expectations in the second quarter, rising 74 percent from the year before to USD 1.9 billion. The figure reflects better-than-forecast performance across all major products and geographies. It helped drive up the operating profit to USD 30 million from a loss of 274 million, and the operating margin to 3 percent from minus 40 percent. The number of average daily users jumped 11 percent to reach 206 million, with an increase of 7 million on a sequential basis.  

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
