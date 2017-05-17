Edition: International
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down with immediate effect, CTO to take over

Monday 29 November 2021 | 17:15 CET | News
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has resigned from his position with immediate effect, saying via a tweet that it was the right time. "There's a lot of talk about the importance of a company being 'founder-led'. Ultimately I believe that's severely limiting and a single point of failure (…) I believe it's critical a company can stand on its own, free of its founder's influence or direction," Dorsey said in a statement posted on Twitter. 

