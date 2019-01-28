Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Twitter fined EUR 450,000 by DPC for breach of GDPR regulations

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 13:19 CET | News
Twitter has been fined EUR 450,000 by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) for a breach of the EU's GDPR regulations. The Irish privacy watchdog is in charge of monitoring Twitter's operations across the EU. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Twitter
Countries: Europe / Ireland
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Irish High Court to hear Facebook appeal against data transfer ruling
Published 04 Dec 2020 11:34 CET | Europe
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) confirmed that Facebook's judicial proceedings against the regulator are scheduled ...

Irish watchdog investigating Instagram's handling of children's personal data
Published 19 Oct 2020 09:26 CET | Europe
David Stier, a US data scientist who first discovered the loophole, estimates that as many as 5 million children had personal ...

Facebook files appeal against order to stop EU-US data transfers
Published 14 Sep 2020 11:30 CET | Ireland
Facebook has filed an appeal with the Irish High Court against an order from Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) to stop ...

Twitter GDPR case delayed as EU regulators disagree on penalty
Published 21 Aug 2020 10:44 CET | Europe
A potential fine against Twitter for violating EU privacy law has been delayed, due to disagreement among national regulators in ...

EU report finds GDPR working, but more enforcement needed
Published 24 Jun 2020 14:27 CET | Europe
The EU's General Data Protection Regulation is meeting most of its objectives, with the creation of a strong culture of data ...

Irish regulator progresses in GDPR cases against Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook
Published 25 May 2020 08:55 CET | Europe
The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) announced it's making progress on investigations into major social media companies ...

Irish data watchdog sees complaints increase 75% in 2019
Published 20 Feb 2020 13:11 CET | Ireland
Ireland's Data Protection Commission has published its annual report for 2019, saying it received 75 percent more complaints than ...

Irish data watchdog investigates Google over location data processing
Published 04 Feb 2020 22:51 CET | Ireland
Ireland's Data Protection Commission is launching a statutory inquiry into Google's processing of location data. This comes after ...

Irish data regulator investigates Twitter's GDPR compliance
Published 28 Jan 2019 14:57 CET | Ireland
Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) has opened a new statutory inquiry into Twitter. This will investigate its compliance ...





Related Info

Irish High Court to hear Facebook appeal against data transfer ruling
4 Dec | Europe | News
Irish watchdog investigating Instagram's handling of children's personal data
19 Oct | Europe | News
Facebook files appeal against order to stop EU-US data transfers
14 Sep | Ireland | News
Twitter GDPR case delayed as EU regulators disagree on penalty
21 Aug | Europe | News
EU report finds GDPR working, but more enforcement needed
24 Jun | Europe | News
Irish regulator progresses in GDPR cases against Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook
25 May | Europe | News
Irish data watchdog sees complaints increase 75% in 2019
20 Feb | Ireland | News
Irish data watchdog investigates Google over location data processing
4 Feb | Ireland | News
Irish data regulator investigates Twitter's GDPR compliance
28 Jan 2019 | Ireland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Dec Greece Digital Economy Forum
15 Dec Frontier Communications Q3 earnings update
15 Dec FCC Quantum Internet Forum
15 Dec European Commission digital legislation presentation
15 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q3
16 Dec Nokia strategy announcement
18 Dec Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q3
21 Dec Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q3
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now