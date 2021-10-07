Edition: International
Twitter sells MoPub for USD 1.05 billion

Thursday 7 October 2021 | 09:06 CET | News
Update: 7 October 2021 | 09:19 CET
Twitter has agreed to sell MoPub to marketing software company AppLovin for USD 1.05 billion. Twitter said it will now focus on its other owned and operated products, and namely its performance-based advertising SME offerings and commerce initiatives. CFO Ned Segal said the company wants to concentrate on the "massive potential" for ads on its website and in its apps.

[07/10/2021 09:19- Update: added comments from AppLovin]

Categories: General
Companies: Twitter
Countries: World
Twitter ban in Nigeria to be lifted if it opens local office
Published 04 Oct 2021 11:21 CET | Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said that the current ban on Twitter would be lifted only if the company meets certain ...

Twitter agrees USD 810 million settlement of investor class-action suit
Published 20 Sep 2021 15:56 CET | World
Twitter has agreed to pay USD 809.5 million to settle claims it violated stock market regulations in the US. The proposed ...

Twitter tests 'Communities' for groups with shared interests
Published 09 Sep 2021 09:05 CET | World
Twitter has started testing a new feature to connect users with similar interests in 'Communities'....

Twitter rolls out Super Follows paid subscriptions, starts testing Safety Mode
Published 02 Sep 2021 09:31 CET | World
Twitter has activated the new feature Super Follows, allowing people to charge a subscription for exclusive content they post on ...

Twitter trial lets users report Tweets that seem misleading

Published 18 Aug 2021 10:02 CET | United States
Twitter has started testing a feature that will let people report Tweets that seem misleading. The trial began in the US, South ...

Graber to head Twitter's 'decentralised' social media venture Bluesky
Published 17 Aug 2021 12:09 CET | World
Bluesky, a decentralised social media network project funded by Twitter, has confirmed that it will be led by cryptocurrency ...

Twitter launches trial of in-app shopping feature in US
Published 29 Jul 2021 15:35 CET | World
Twitter said it began testing of a new feature allowing its users to browse and purchase products from companies with a dedicated ...

Twitter adds 7 mln users in Q2, beats revenue expectations
Published 23 Jul 2021 10:07 CET | World
Twitter said revenues passed expectations in the second quarter, rising 74 percent from the year before to USD 1.9 billion. The ...





Twitter ban in Nigeria to be lifted if it opens local office
4 Oct | Nigeria | News
Twitter agrees USD 810 million settlement of investor class-action suit
20 Sep | World | News
Twitter tests 'Communities' for groups with shared interests
9 Sep | World | News
Twitter rolls out Super Follows paid subscriptions, starts testing Safety Mode
2 Sep | World | News
Twitter trial lets users report Tweets that seem misleading
18 Aug | United States | News
Graber to head Twitter's 'decentralised' social media venture Bluesky
17 Aug | World | News
Twitter launches trial of in-app shopping feature in US
29 Jul | World | News
Twitter adds 7 mln users in Q2, beats revenue expectations
23 Jul | World | News

