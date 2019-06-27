TX Group lowers H1 revenue outlook to 20% decline

TX Group, formerly known as Tamedia, said that it expects a decline in revenues of around 20 percent in H1 2020 compared with the previous year. This is a larger drop than a previous outlook that forecast a decline in revenues of between 10 and 15 percent, and also predicted an EBIT loss for the first half of this year. The company said that advertising revenues in the current year have fallen because of the coronavirus crisis. The daily and Sunday titles of Tamedia, the commuter newspapers of 20 Minuten and the advertising marketer Goldbach, are particularly impacted by the decline in advertising revenues.
The group will also implement a restructuring plan for the corporate and group services over the next three years to reduce costs by 20 percent. It plans to achieve savings of CHF 20 million. The company will cut around 40 jobs as part of the restructuring efforts.
