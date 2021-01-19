Edition: International
Uganda restores internet 5 days after total shutdown

Tuesday 19 January 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Uganda has allowed ISPs to restore internet connections, five days after a total shutdown that blocked communication and digital services amongst over 17.5 million people, The Monitor reported. However, some internet users were still unable on 18 January to access major social media such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the services only available to those using VPNs. It is not clear how long restrictions on social media applications will remain in force.

