UK competition watchdog questions Cellnex acquisition of 3 Group towers

Wednesday 14 July 2021 | 10:05 CET | News
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has raised concerns about the purchase by Cellnex of CK Hutchison's mobile tower infrastructure in the UK. CK Hutchison is the parent company of mobile operator 3 Group. It agreed to sell its European tower business to Cellnex in November, for a total of EUR 10 billion.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: 3 Group / 3 UK / Arqiva / Cellnex
Countries: United Kingdom
