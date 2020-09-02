Edition: International
Wireless

UKE chairman recommends waiting several weeks to hold 5G auction

Friday 12 February 2021 | 15:24 CET | News
Jacek Okko, the new chairman of Polish national telecommunications regulator UKE, has issued a statement describing his position on the matter of auctioning 3,480-3,800 MHz frequencies, which has been published watchdog's blog. He considers that it is worth waiting several weeks for the 5G auction in Poland. Government and other state institutions are still discussing the issue, which is the reason why the process has not been started yet.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: Poland
