UK's CMA to examine Apple, Google dominance of mobile ecosystems

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 11:00 CET | News
The UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a market study into Apple and Google mobile ecosystems over concerns that consumers and businesses are being harmed by their market power. It has published a statement of scope for the market study, with views welcomed by 26 July. The CMA has 12 months to complete the study, which is part of a wider programme of work relating to digital markets. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Apple / Google
Countries: United Kingdom
