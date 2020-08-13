Edition: International
China Unicom to spin-off of Smart Connection unit, provide inaugural dividend after improved H1

Thursday 19 August 2021 | 15:23 CET | News
China Unicom is considering the spin-off and separate listing of its Smart Connection Technology unit, onto a mainland China stock exchange. The spin-off would be taking place if approved under the rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. To this end, the company will be submitting an application to that exchange as soon as possible. China Unicom has a stake of 69.2 percent in the unit, a specialist in the Internet of Vehicles, including smart connections, operations and applications. China Unicom would after the transaction remain the company's controlling shareholder.

Categories: General
Companies: China Unicom
Countries: China
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

