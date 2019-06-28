Edition: International
United Group expands to Greece with stake in Forthnet

Monday 1 June 2020 | 08:09 CET | News
United Group, the cable and media operator in South Eastern Europe, has agreed to acquire the debt and a significant minority interest in Forthnet, the pay-TV and broadband provider in Greece. The transaction will see United Group acquire all of the company’s loan obligations, the convertible debt and an initial 36 percent of the company’s shares following the successful conclusion of negotiations with Forthnet's main shareholders and creditors National Bank of Greece, Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank and Attica Bank. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed, and the deal remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

This investment marks the third large-scale transaction since BC Partners acquired United Group in March 2019, following the acquisitions of Croatia’s Tele2 and Bulgaria’s Vivacom in 2019, which altogether increase United Group’s size to EUR 1.7 billion in pro-forma revenues. The firm’s entry into the Greek market is another milestone in its European growth strategy, the group said. 

Forthnet is a provider of home entertainment and communications services in Greece, with nearly 1,000 employees, providing services to nearly 700,000 subscribers and over 40,000 companies. Forthnet confirmed exclusive talks with United in April, after an earlier deal with Greek media group Alter Ego was abandoned. The banks put the company up for sale in 2018 after converting their debt with the company to a blocking equity stake. 


