United Group to acquire Greece's Wind Hellas

Monday 16 August 2021 | 16:12 CET | News
United Group announced an agreement with Crystal Almond Holdings to acquire Greek operator Wind Hellas. Wind has a total of 4.2 million users and generates annual revenues of more than EUR 500 million from mobile, fixed, internet and TV services. If approved by regulators, the acquisition will strengthen Greek pay-TV provider Nova, acquired by United last year, making it the number two player in both broadband internet and TV services. 

Categories: General
Companies: Nova / United Group / Wind Hellas
Countries: Greece
