United Internet, 1&1 Drillisch upgrade FY sales forecast

German operator United Internet said it now expects sales growth of approximately 4 percent this year, from the EUR 5.19 billion reported for 2019. EBITDA is still expected to be on a par with the previous year at EUR 1.26 billion.
Its subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch expects sales growth for the full year of approximately 4 percent, too, compared to EUR 3,67 billion in the prior year. The company expects service revenues to increase by 2-3 percent from EUR 2.94 billion in 2019, while EBITDA is forecast unchanged on the previous year's level of EUR 683.5 million.
A reason for the upgraded forecast was not given. The companies previously forecast flat revenues and EBITDA over the full year.
The companies underlined that the guidance for the full year continues to be subject to uncertainties over the potential lasting impact of the Covid-19 crisis. They will release interim results for the first half on 13 August.
