Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Upp launches with GBP 1 bln plan to bring fibre to east England

Wednesday 2 June 2021 | 11:20 CET | News
Another new fibre operator has launched in the UK, under the name Upp. The company said it plans to invest GBP 1 billion in bringing FTTH to 1 million premises in eastern England by 2025. It said the plan is fully funded already with support from investor LetterOne and management. It also has experienced management on board, including former executives of EE, NTT, Carlyle and Deutsche Glasfaser/Reggefiber. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Deutsche Glasfaser / EE / Linksys / Nokia / NTT / Openreach / Orange / Reggefiber / Salesforce.com / Upp
Countries: United Kingdom
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Openreach to upgrade 3 million more rural premises to full-fibre
Published 28 May 2021 11:07 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach has announced plans to roll out full-fibre broadband to at least three million additional rural premises in some of the ...

Lightspeed Broadband starts FTTP network build in East of England
Published 26 Apr 2021 11:22 CET | United Kingdom
Lincolnshire, England-based ISP Lightspeed Broadband has started the roll-out of its multi-gigabit FTTP network across South ...

Country Broadband preparing more fibre deployments in rural Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:07 CET | United Kingdom
County Broadband, a provider of fibre broadband in rural UK, said it plans to bring fibre broadband to 24 villages in South ...

Openreach connects Suffolk town of Bungay to ultrafast, fibre broadband
Published 10 Aug 2020 15:05 CET | United Kingdom
Openreach has made ultrafast, full-fibre broadband available to more than 3,000 homes and businesses in the Suffolk town of ...

County Broadband full-fibre network in rural Essex is now live
Published 22 May 2020 11:03 CET | United Kingdom
County Broadband, UK rural fibre broadband provider, said that its hyperfast full-fibre network is now live for thousands of ...





Related Info

Openreach to upgrade 3 million more rural premises to full-fibre
28 May | United Kingdom | News
Lightspeed Broadband starts FTTP network build in East of England
26 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Country Broadband preparing more fibre deployments in rural Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
21 Oct 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Openreach connects Suffolk town of Bungay to ultrafast, fibre broadband
10 Aug 2020 | United Kingdom | News
County Broadband full-fibre network in rural Essex is now live
22 May 2020 | United Kingdom | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Jun Computex
02 Jun Semtech fiscal Q1
03 Jun Broadcom Q2
03 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
03 Jun Wireless Global Congress
06 Jun OFC 2021
07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now