US broadband subsidy attracts 1 mln applicants in first week

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 15:56 CET | News
Over 1 million people have signed up for the new broadband subsidy in the US in its first week, the FCC announced. More than 900 ISPs offer the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which gives subscribers a reduction of USD 50 per month on internet services. 

This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

