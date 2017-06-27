Edition: International
US further tightens restrictions on Huawei, adds 38 more companies to Entity List

Monday 17 August 2020 | 16:57 CET | News

The US Department of Commerce has further restricted Huawei’s access to US-owned technology and software, produced either domestically or abroad. The department has added another 38 Huawei affiliates to the so-called Entity List, which imposes a license requirement for products set for export, and modified four existing Huawei Entity List entries. 

The license requirements are such that Huawei will now not be able to be a purchaser, intermediate or end-user for the tech and software. This will “prevent Huawei’s attempts to circumvent US export controls to obtain electronic components developed or produced using US technology,” the department said. 

The Commerce Department confirmed an amendment to its export rule in May of this year, restricting Huawei’s ability to use US technology to design and manufacture its semiconductors. The latest move tightens the rule to include any “item” (tech or software) that could be used by Huawei or connected parties, in any capacity. The amendment will also restrict Huawei from obtaining foreign made chips developed or produced from US software or technology, to the same degree as comparable US chips. 

The 38 new Huawei affiliates across 21 countries were added to the Entity List because they present a “significant risk” of acting on Huawei’s behalf contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the US. The department said there is “reasonable cause to believe that Huawei otherwise would seek to use them to evade the restrictions imposed by the Entity List.” 

The list includes Huawei Cloud Computing Technology; Huawei Cloud Beijing; Huawei Cloud Dalian; Huawei Cloud Guangzhou; Huawei Cloud Guiyang; Huawei Cloud Hong Kong; Huawei Cloud Shanghai; Huawei Cloud Shenzhen; Huawei OpenLab Suzhou; Wulanchabu Huawei Cloud Computing Technology; Huawei Cloud Argentina; Huawei Cloud Brazil; Huawei Cloud Chile; Huawei OpenLab Cairo; Huawei Cloud France; Huawei OpenLab Paris; Huawei Cloud Berlin; Huawei OpenLab Munich; Huawei Technologies Dusseldorf GmbH; Huawei OpenLab Delhi; Toga Networks; Huawei Cloud Mexico; Huawei OpenLab Mexico City; Huawei Technologies Morocco; Huawei Cloud Netherlands; Huawei Cloud Peru; Huawei Cloud Russia; Huawei OpenLab Moscow; Huawei Cloud Singapore; Huawei OpenLab Singapore; Huawei Cloud South Africa; Huawei OpenLab Johannesburg; Huawei Cloud Switzerland; Huawei Cloud Thailand; Huawei OpenLab Bangkok; Huawei OpenLab Istanbul; Huawei OpenLab Dubai; and Huawei Technologies R&D UK.


Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: United States / World
