Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

US govt asks Riot Games, Epic Games about data protocols with Chinese parent Tencent

Friday 18 September 2020 | 14:26 CET | News
The US government has sent letters to Epic Games, Riot Games and other gaming firms about their dealings with China’s Tencent, in terms of data and security protocolas, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) made the requests.Tencent is the world’s largest gaming company. It owns Riot, based in Los Angeles, and hold a 40 percent stake in Epic, maker of Fortnite. 

The move follows US bans on ByteDance’s TikTok, Tencent’s WeChat and Huawei, in the name of national security.

Cfius investigates foreign acquisitions of US businesses for national security risks.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Epic Games / Tencent
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Regering VS vraagt Riot Games en Epic Games naar banden met Tencent
Published 18 Sep 2020 15:20 CET | United States
De Amerikaanse regering heeft brieven gestuurd naar Epic Games, Riot Games en andere gamingbedrijven vragen gesteld over hun ...

US justice dept says Wechat ban won't target individual users
Published 17 Sep 2020 11:29 CET | United States
The US ban on business with WeChat will not target individual users, the Justice Department said. They will not face civil or ...

Chipmakers apply for US licences to continue sales to Huawei
Published 17 Sep 2020 09:34 CET | United States
Several major chipmakers have sought exemptions from the new US sanctions against Huawei, so they can continue to supply the ...

TikTok to set up US headquarters with 20,000 employees if Oracle deal approved
Published 15 Sep 2020 10:55 CET | United States
The deal between ByteDance and Oracle about TikTok's US operations still has to be reviewed by the US Department of the Treasury. ...

TikTok reaches 100 million user milestone in Europe
Published 14 Sep 2020 11:10 CET | Europe
TikTok has reached the 100 million user milestone in Europe, with more than 100 million people across the region active on the ...

TikTok use leaps in the Netherlands to 11% from 2% in Q2 - study
Published 03 Sep 2020 14:12 CET | Netherlands
The installed base of the TikTok app among Dutch young people has grown extremely fast over the past year, according to research ...

TikTok CEO Mayer quits after 3 months following political turmoil
Published 27 Aug 2020 08:35 CET | World
Kevin Mayer has resigned as CEO of TikTok, just over three months after taking the job, the New York Times reports. In a note to ...

US companies tell White House WeChat ban will harm business in China - report
Published 13 Aug 2020 15:58 CET | China
Several US companies have voiced concerns to the White House that the ban on doing business with WeChat could hurt their business ...

Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
Published 07 Aug 2020 08:49 CET | United States
The US President Donald Trump has issued two executive orders essentially banning the apps TikTok and WeChat in the US. When they ...

US to this week sign ban on Chinese companies as federal contractors - report
Published 10 Jul 2020 09:30 CET | United States
The US government want to stop its bodies from buying goods or services from companies that use products from five Chinese ...

FCC confirms Huawei, ZTE as national security threat
Published 01 Jul 2020 08:55 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has confirmed ZTE and Huawei are threats to US national security. As a result, US operators ...

Trump extends order barring risky telecom suppliers

Published 14 May 2020 09:33 CET | United States
US President Donald Trump extended for another year the executive order signed in May 2019 declaring a national emergency and ...

US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:52 CET | United States
The US government has recommended that the FCC revoke licences allowing China Telecom to provide international telecommunications ...

Huawei loses appeal against US government sales ban
Published 19 Feb 2020 08:54 CET | United States
Huawei has lost its lawsuit against the US ban on government users buying its products, the Wall Street Journal reported. The ...





Related Info

Regering VS vraagt Riot Games en Epic Games naar banden met Tencent
15:20 | United States | News
US justice dept says Wechat ban won't target individual users
17 Sep | United States | News
Chipmakers apply for US licences to continue sales to Huawei
17 Sep | United States | News
TikTok to set up US headquarters with 20,000 employees if Oracle deal approved
15 Sep | United States | News
TikTok reaches 100 million user milestone in Europe
14 Sep | Europe | News
TikTok use leaps in the Netherlands to 11% from 2% in Q2 - study
3 Sep | Netherlands | News
TikTok CEO Mayer quits after 3 months following political turmoil
27 Aug | World | News
US companies tell White House WeChat ban will harm business in China - report
13 Aug | China | News
Trump issues orders banning TikTok, WeChat in US
7 Aug | United States | News
US to this week sign ban on Chinese companies as federal contractors - report
10 Jul | United States | News
FCC confirms Huawei, ZTE as national security threat
1 Jul | United States | News
Trump extends order barring risky telecom suppliers
14 May | United States | News
US govt recommends revoking China Telecom licence in US
10 Apr | United States | News
Huawei loses appeal against US government sales ban
19 Feb | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
23 Sep Submarine Networks Wold 2020
23 Sep Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
23 Sep China SDN/NFV/AI Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now