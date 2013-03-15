Edition: International
Broadband

US home internet penetration reaches 86% in 2020

Tuesday 29 December 2020 | 11:46 CET | News
Some 86 percent of US households get an internet service at home, compared to 84 percent in 2015 and 82 percent in 2010, according to new consumer research from Leichtman Research Group (LRG). Broadband accounts for 97 percent of households with an internet service at home, and 83 percent of all households get a broadband internet service – an increase from 81 percent in 2015 and 74 percent in 2010. 

Categories: Internet
Countries: United States
