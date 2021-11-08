Edition: International
US Infrastructure Act allocates USD 65 billion towards high-speed internet for all

Monday 8 November 2021 | 09:53 CET | News
The US House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on 6 November. The bill will see the distribution of USD 1.85 trillion over ten years to a number of public works programmes, including the expansion of broadband internet. It now goes to President Joe Biden for signature.

Categories: Internet
Countries: United States
