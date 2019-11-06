Edition: International
US pay-TV sector sheds 1.57 mln net subscribers in Q2 but losses slow vs Q1

Thursday 13 August 2020 | 13:29 CET | News

The largest pay-TV providers in the US lost around 1.57 million net subscribers in the second quarter of 2020, narrowing from an estimated 2.06 million losses in the first quarter but more than the 1.33 million lost in the year-earlier period, according to Leichtman Research Group. Even providers over the internet (MVPDs) lost around 25,000 net subscribers after net additions of 80,000 a year earlier, the research found.

The top pay-TV providers account for 82.4 million subscribers, around 95 percent of the market, and the three months to June marked the  sixth consecutive quarter with over 1 million pay-TV net losses.

The top seven cable companies have 44.7 million video subscribers and lost around 500,000 subscribers in the three months to June compared with a loss of 455,000 a year earlier, according to Leichtman's estimates.

Satellite TV services have 23.3 million subscribers and lost around 885,000 in the quarter, widening from 860,000 a year earlier while top telephone providers, with 8.0 million subscribers, lost around 160,000 video subscribers in the period, accelerating from losses of 95,000 subscribers in the three months to June 2019.

The top publicly reporting internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services have 6.4 million subscribers.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Countries: United States
