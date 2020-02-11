Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Vantage Data Centers enters Asian market with purchase of Agile Data Centers, PCCW data centre portfolio

Friday 10 September 2021 | 09:20 CET | News
Vantage Data Centers, a provider of hyperscale data centre campuses worldwide, said it has expanded its presence into the Asia-Pacific market with the acquisition of Agile Data Centers and the data centre portfolio of PCCW, for undisclosed amounts. The deals were helped by a contribution of USD 1.5 billion in equity capital by major shareholder DigitalBridge, along with other existing Vantage investors.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Fixed
Companies: PCCW / Vantage Data Centers
Countries: Asia
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vantage Data Centers targets net zero worldwide by 2030
Published 04 Aug 2021 10:08 CET | World
Vantage Data Centers, global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has set a target of net zero carbon emissions worldwide ...

Colony Capital, Digital Colony to change name to DigitalBridge Group
Published 09 Jun 2021 10:35 CET | World
Infrastructure investor Colony Capital announced it's changing its name to DigitalBridge. The name change also applies to its ...

Vantage opens second data centre on Northern Virginia campus
Published 30 Apr 2021 10:54 CET | United States
Vantage Data Centers completed phase one of VA12, the second of five planned facilities at its Northern Virginia campus located ...

Vantage Data Centers gets USD 1.25 bln capital injection from shareholders
Published 19 Nov 2020 16:17 CET | North America
Vantage Data Centers announced that it has raised USD 1.25 billion in incremental equity capital from its existing investors, led ...

Vantage Data Centers expands in Europe with new campus in Offenbach

Published 02 Nov 2020 16:17 CET | Germany
Vantage Data Centers announced the opening of its first data centre in Germany in partnership with Energieversorgung Offenbach ...

Vantage Data Centers raises USD 1.3 bln in debt refinancing
Published 06 Oct 2020 15:27 CET | United States
Vantage Data Centers announced that the company raised USD 1.3 billion in securitized notes. The notes are split between a ...

Vantage Data Centers expands in northern Virginia, Silicon Valley
Published 17 Sep 2020 18:09 CET | United States
Vantage Data Centers announced it's accelerating its ongoing investment and expansion in the world's two largest data centre ...

Vantage Data Centers completes acquisition of NGD in Cardiff
Published 27 Jul 2020 16:02 CET | United Kingdom
Vantage Data Centers, global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has closed its takeover of UK-based Next Generation ...

Vantage Data Centers agrees new investment from Colony Capital
Published 08 Jul 2020 09:14 CET | North America
Vantage Data Centers and an investor group led by Colony Capital entered into a definitive agreement to form a strategic ...

Vantage Data Centers acquires UK-based NGD for undisclosed sum
Published 08 Apr 2020 11:27 CET | United Kingdom
Vantage Data Centers, provider of hyperscale data centre campuses worldwide, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ...

Vantage Data Centers expands in Europe through acquisition of Etix Everywhere
Published 11 Feb 2020 10:51 CET | Europe
Vantage Data Centers, a provider of hyper scale data centre campuses, has announced the acquisition of colocation services ...





Related Info

Vantage Data Centers targets net zero worldwide by 2030
4 Aug | World | News
Colony Capital, Digital Colony to change name to DigitalBridge Group
9 Jun | World | News
Vantage opens second data centre on Northern Virginia campus
30 Apr | United States | News
Vantage Data Centers gets USD 1.25 bln capital injection from shareholders
19 Nov 2020 | North America | News
Vantage Data Centers expands in Europe with new campus in Offenbach
2 Nov 2020 | Germany | News
Vantage Data Centers raises USD 1.3 bln in debt refinancing
6 Oct 2020 | United States | News
Vantage Data Centers expands in northern Virginia, Silicon Valley
17 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Vantage Data Centers completes acquisition of NGD in Cardiff
27 Jul 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Vantage Data Centers agrees new investment from Colony Capital
8 Jul 2020 | North America | News
Vantage Data Centers acquires UK-based NGD for undisclosed sum
8 Apr 2020 | United Kingdom | News
Vantage Data Centers expands in Europe through acquisition of Etix Everywhere
11 Feb 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
13 Sep Zoom Video Communications analyst meeting
13 Sep Palo Alto Networks analyst meeting
13 Sep 5G and Beyond
13 Sep ECOC Exhibition
13 Sep Zoomtopia
14 Sep ICT Spring 2021
14 Sep Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q2
15 Sep Cisco investors day
15 Sep FTTH Conference
16 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now