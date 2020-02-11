Edition: International
Vantage Data Centre uses USD 1 billion investment to build Johannesburg data centre campus

Wednesday 13 October 2021 | 17:35 CET | News
The carrier-neutral Johannesburg campus will consist of three facilities across 30 acres (12 hectares) with 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) of data centre space once fully developed. The first phase of the campus, slated for completion in the summer of 2022, will include a 16MW building. The design is based on Vantage's standardized campus blueprint, which emphasizes sustainable construction practices such as offering renewable energy options, limiting carbon footprints and maintaining energy efficient operations with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE).

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Vantage Data Centers
Countries: South Africa
