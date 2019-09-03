Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Veon targets double-digit revenue growth in 2022-24, plans lower capex and more tower sales

Tuesday 7 December 2021 | 11:16 CET | News
Veon has announced new financial targets at an analyst meeting, of a 10-14 percent CAGR in revenues measured in local currencies and EBITDA growth over the next three years. The operator said it expects its recent investments in 4G networks to pay off in accelerated revenue growth in the period 2022-24. At the same time, it will explore more sales of tower assets, after recently completing a deal in Russia. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Banglalink / Beeline / Jazz / Kyivstar / Veon
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Veon aligns executive compensation with total shareholder returns
Published 07 Dec 2021 15:28 CET | World
The Veon Group announced a long-term incentive plan for its group executive management staff that aligns executive rewards with ...

Veon completes sale of Russia towers
Published 01 Dec 2021 17:29 CET | Russian Federation
Veon Group has completed the sale of its Russian tower assets to Service-Telecom for RUB 70.650 billion. The deal was announced ...

Veon returns to organic revenue growth in Q4, targets further increase in 2021
Published 18 Feb 2021 09:19 CET | World
Veon reported a return to organic revenue and EBITDA growth in Q4 and said it targets a further increase in 2021. Quarterly ...

Veon names new CEOs after meeting FY targets, targets similar organic growth in 2020
Published 14 Feb 2020 09:15 CET | Russian Federation
Veon Group said it met or exceeded its targets for growth in organic revenue, EBITDA and cash flow for 2019 and declared a final ...

Veon targets growth in new services, dividend at 50% of cash flow
Published 03 Sep 2019 09:42 CET | World
Veon has updated its strategy and targets at an investors day with analysts. The company increased its EBITDA growth target for ...





Related Info

Veon aligns executive compensation with total shareholder returns
7 Dec | World | News
Veon completes sale of Russia towers
1 Dec | Russian Federation | News
Veon returns to organic revenue growth in Q4, targets further increase in 2021
18 Feb | World | News
Veon names new CEOs after meeting FY targets, targets similar organic growth in 2020
14 Feb 2020 | Russian Federation | News
Veon targets growth in new services, dividend at 50% of cash flow
3 Sep 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

09 Dec Broadcom fiscal Q4
09 Dec Ciena fiscal Q4
09 Dec Pexip Capital Markets Day
09 Dec Netgear analysts meeting
10 Dec Report: Dutch Television Market 2021-Q3
13 Dec Cisco AGM
14 Dec CommScope strategy update
14 Dec SD-WAN & SASE Summit
14 Dec Oppo Inno World
14 Dec FCC meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now