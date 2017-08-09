Edition: International
Verizon acquires BlueJeans Network for undisclosed amount

Thursday 16 April 2020 | 15:41 CET | News

Verizon Business has agreed to buy BlueJeans Network, a video conferencing and events platform, for an undisclosed amount. Verizon said the deal will expand its unified communications portfolio. The company further noted that BlueJeans serves a wide range of businesses, from SMEs to multinationals, and that its services have helped with the current work-from-home surge. Reports put the purchase price at USD 400-500 million.

The BlueJeans founder, management team and employees will join Verizon upon close. The BlueJeans platform will be integrated into Verizon’s unified communications as a service business with immediate effect. The platform will also be integrated into Verizon’s 5G product roadmap, for high-growth areas such as telemedicine, distance learning and field service work. 

The acquisition is subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to complete in the second quarter.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Blue Jeans Network / Verizon Business
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Kyocera launches ultra-rugged DuraXV Extreme flip phone with Verizon Wireless
Published 16 Apr 2020 16:55 CET | United States
Kyocera International launched its latest military-grade rugged device - the DuraXV Extreme flip phone, available with Verizon. ...

Verizon Business offers Zoom's video-first unified communications platform
Published 27 Jun 2019 15:52 CET | United States
Verizon Business started providing video-conferencing specialist Zoom Video Communications' video-first unified communications ...

BlueJeans partners Citrix to release BlueJeans Meetings for Citrix Workspace Standard and VDI
Published 22 May 2019 09:22 CET | World
Blue Jeans Network entered into a new partnership with Citrix to release the Citrix Ready-validated platform, BlueJeans Meetings ...

BlueJeans revenues pass USD 100 mln in 2018
Published 04 Apr 2019 09:00 CET | World
BlueJeans Network, a cloud video conferencing specialist based in the US, said it reached a milestone for its fiscal year to end ...

BlueJeans launches BlueJeans App Network hub for certified integrations
Published 13 Mar 2019 10:09 CET | World
US-based cloud video conferencing specialist BlueJeans Network released the BlueJeans App Network, a hub for BlueJeans' certified ...

BlueJeans inks distribution deal with Ingram Micro for the US
Published 25 Sep 2018 14:24 CET | United States
US-based cloud video conferencing specialist BlueJeans Network has signed a US distribution agreement with Ingram Micro. The two ...

US Department of Defense completes Verizon-led unified communications integration
Published 21 Jun 2018 15:06 CET | United States
Verizon Enterprise Solutions announced that the US Department of Defense (DoD) took a significant step forward in its Everything ...

BlueJeans Network hires new executives
Published 06 Feb 2018 09:57 CET | World
Videoconferencing specialist BlueJeans Network has announced a number of executive appointments, naming Matthew Collier its new ...

BlueJeans names Gallivan as CEO
Published 09 Aug 2017 10:36 CET | World
US-based cloud video conferencing specialist Blue Jeans Network announced that Quentin Gallivan will join the company as CEO. ...





