Verizon acquires BlueJeans Network for undisclosed amount

Verizon Business has agreed to buy BlueJeans Network, a video conferencing and events platform, for an undisclosed amount. Verizon said the deal will expand its unified communications portfolio. The company further noted that BlueJeans serves a wide range of businesses, from SMEs to multinationals, and that its services have helped with the current work-from-home surge. Reports put the purchase price at USD 400-500 million.
The BlueJeans founder, management team and employees will join Verizon upon close. The BlueJeans platform will be integrated into Verizon’s unified communications as a service business with immediate effect. The platform will also be integrated into Verizon’s 5G product roadmap, for high-growth areas such as telemedicine, distance learning and field service work.
The acquisition is subject to the usual closing conditions and is expected to complete in the second quarter.
