Verizon, AT&T agree to two-week delay for 5G network expansion

Tuesday 4 January 2022 | 09:51 CET | News
Verizon and AT&T have agreed, after all, to delay the expansion of 5G mobile services in the C-band spectrum for two weeks, the New York Times reported. US transportation officials earlier asked the companies to delay the launch planned for early January, on concerns the services could threaten aircraft safety.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Verizon
Countries: United States
