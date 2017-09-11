Edition: International
Wireless

Verizon, AT&T launch Zenkey mobile authentication system to customers

Thursday 17 September 2020 | 14:54 CET | News

US mobile operators Verizon and AT&T have launched their new authentication service Zenkey for customers. Developed by the industry over the past three years, Zenkey uses factors such as the mobile phone number, Sim card and device to verify a user's identity when logging into a secure site. It's expected to help mobile users avoid having to remember multiple passwords for online services. 

Zenkey works to start on mobile apps for radio service LiveXLive and Verizon My Fios. It’s also live on websites for AT&T TV, DirecTV, myAT&T, AT&T TV Now and 'Currently, from AT&T'. Users need to download the Zenkey app to their Verizon or AT&T phone in order to activate the service and manage access. 

An app or online account can use ZenKey as its primary authentication, or let it replace PIN codes as a second factor. The partners are working to integrate Zenkey also in enterprise systems, with partners such as IBM and ForegRock. 

Other sites preparing to offer Zenkey include DocuSign, Envisible, FilesAnywhere, Global Grid for Learning and Proctorio.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / DirecTV / IBM / Verizon
Countries: United States
