Verizon challenges cable cos with new Fios Mix & Match offer

Verizon announced a new offer to take on the cable industry with its Fios broadband and TV services. The 'Mix & Match on Fios' offer allows customers to make their own package from three internet plans and several TV options and promises no annual contracts or extra fees.
The new offer is based on Verizon's Fios internet service and does not require customers to take a TV subscription. Broadband starts at EUR 39.99 per month for 100 Mbps and is also available at 300 Mbps for USD 59.99 or 1 Gbps for USD 79.99. The first two plans cost an extra USD 15 per month for the router. With the top plan, customers get the new Fios Home Router with WiFi 6 included and a USD 100 Visa Prepaid Card.
All the internet plans come with one year free Disney+. Customers can also choose to add YouTube TV at USD 49.99 per month, with the first month offered free, or assemble a Fios TV package.
The basic Fios TV package costs USD 50 per month plus USD 12 per month for the set-top box. This includes the basic networks ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo and Univision as well as a customised package of over 125 channels based on the customer's choice of five other channels from a list of nearly 200 available. This can be upgraded to 'More Fios TV', offering over 300 channels and a set-top box included for USD 70, or 'Most Fios TV' with more than 425 channels, a set-top box and discounted DVR service for USD 90.
New subscribers can 'test drive' the offer at USD 50 per month and receive all the channels on offer for 60 days. Verizon will then recommend the best package based on viewing.
A fixed telephony line can be added to all the plans for an extra USD 20 per month. Verizon Wireless customers can also get an up to USD 20 per month discount if they bundle their Fios plan with their mobile account. All prices exclude tax and are based on direct debit billing.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacybeleid
GDPR
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions