Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Verizon challenges cable cos with new Fios Mix & Match offer

Thursday 9 January 2020 | 14:23 CET | News

Verizon announced a new offer to take on the cable industry with its Fios broadband and TV services. The 'Mix & Match on Fios' offer allows customers to make their own package from three internet plans and several TV options and promises no annual contracts or extra fees. 

The new offer is based on Verizon's Fios internet service and does not require customers to take a TV subscription. Broadband starts at EUR 39.99 per month for 100 Mbps and is also available at 300 Mbps for USD 59.99 or 1 Gbps for USD 79.99. The first two plans cost an extra USD 15 per month for the router. With the top plan, customers get the new Fios Home Router with WiFi 6 included and a USD 100 Visa Prepaid Card. 

All the internet plans come with one year free Disney+. Customers can also choose to add YouTube TV at USD 49.99 per month, with the first month offered free, or assemble a Fios TV package. 

The basic Fios TV package costs USD 50 per month plus USD 12 per month for the set-top box. This includes the basic networks ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, Telemundo and Univision as well as a customised package of over 125 channels based on the customer's choice of five other channels from a list of nearly 200 available. This can be upgraded to 'More Fios TV', offering over 300 channels and a set-top box included for USD 70, or 'Most Fios TV' with more than 425 channels, a set-top box and discounted DVR service for USD 90.

New subscribers can 'test drive' the offer at USD 50 per month and receive all the channels on offer for 60 days. Verizon will then recommend the best package based on viewing. 

A fixed telephony line can be added to all the plans for an extra USD 20 per month. Verizon Wireless customers can also get an up to USD 20 per month discount if they bundle their Fios plan with their mobile account. All prices exclude tax and are based on direct debit billing. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Verizon / YouTube
Countries: United States
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon offers discount to customers combining Verizon Wireless, Fios plans
Published 12 Nov 2019 09:58 CET | United States
Verizon launched a promotional campaign whereby Verizon customers save up to USD 20 a month if they combine selected Verizon ...

Verizon to offer 12 months free Disney+ at launch
Published 22 Oct 2019 15:25 CET | United States
Verizon announced a deal with the Walt Disney Company to offer Disney+ free for 12 months to Verizon customers. Verizon mobile ...

Verizon Fios again named fastest ISP in PCMag nationwide index
Published 27 Jun 2019 15:37 CET | United States
Verizon's fibre service Fios has again been named the fastest broadband service in the US in PCMag's annual Speed Index. It ...

Verizon to offer YouTube TV to all customers
Published 23 Apr 2019 15:29 CET | United States
Verizon is expanding its partnership with Google to offer YouTube TV to more customers. After the initial offer for 5G home ...

Verizon Fios offers free year of Netflix

Published 05 Feb 2019 09:32 CET | United States
Verizon Fios has started a new mid-winter promotion, offering a free year of Netflix premium to new customers who purchase ...





Related Info

Verizon offers discount to customers combining Verizon Wireless, Fios plans
12 Nov 2019 | United States | News
Verizon to offer 12 months free Disney+ at launch
22 Oct 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Fios again named fastest ISP in PCMag nationwide index
27 Jun 2019 | United States | News
Verizon to offer YouTube TV to all customers
23 Apr 2019 | United States | News
Verizon Fios offers free year of Netflix
5 Feb 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jan CES 2020
13 Jan Shaw Q1 2020
14 Jan Cogeco fiscal Q1
16 Jan Comcast investor day on Peacock streaming service
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now