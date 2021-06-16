Edition: International
Verizon creates Family Money platform with wallet app, debit card

Wednesday 16 June 2021 | 09:26 CET | News
Verizon has introduced its new Verizon Family Money fintech platform, aimed at helping parents teach their kids about managing money. The platform comes with an app and a prepaid debit card for the child. Parents can instantly transfer money from the parent Wallet to their child but also block certain spending categories and set spending ceilings. Parents can also use the platform to set chores, assign rewards and manage allowances. They will get real-time alerts and spending notifications and can lock or freeze a card easily if it gets lost of stolen.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
