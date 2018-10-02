Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Verizon takes 5G nationwide, boosts mmWave speeds to 4 Gbps

Wednesday 14 October 2020 | 09:33 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!

Verizon announced a major expansion of its mmWave 5G network in the US, coinciding with the release of the first iPhones to support the spectrum. The service is available in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, with peak speeds of up to 4 Gbps in some places. Verizon is also turning on nationwide 5G service thanks to dynamic spectrum sharing with its other frequencies, with availability for more than 200 million people. 

Verizon plans to expand the mmWave 'Ultra Wideband' service to more than 60 cities by year-end. Some of the new places covered include parts of Las Vegas, San Francisco, St Louis, Milwaukee, Louisville, Baltimore, Tucson and Raleigh. The faster speeds are achieved with carrier aggregation of up to eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum. 

iPhone 12 customer experiences

To promote the expanded 5G coverage and the new iPhones, Verizon is offering iPhone 12 customers experiences and applications from the National Football League, The New York Times, Riot Games and others. These include 5G SuperStadium for access to additional camera angles in football stadiums, the 'From Here' experience from the Times to explore a space as if they were physically in the picture themselves through environmental photogrammetry, and the game League of Legends Wild Rift for a PC-like experience on the mobile phone. 

The new iPhones will be available from launch with Verizon. It offers the iPhone 12 free to new customers on certain Unlimited plans with  trade-in, or from USD 15 per month for existing customers. 

Xfinity Mobile, the Comcast MVNO on Verizon's network, said it would also offer nationwide 5G coverage from 14 October. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Comcast / Verizon / Xfinity Mobile
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

iPhone

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

UK mobile operators confirm plans to offer new iPhone 12 5G models
Published 14 Oct 2020 13:53 CET | United Kingdom
Various UK mobile operators and service providers have confirmed plans to offer the new 5G-enabled iPhone 12 smartphone range....

AT&T intros new smartphone deals, to offer iPhone 12 free with trade-in
Published 14 Oct 2020 10:19 CET | United States
AT&T said it's simplifying its smartphone offers, to give new and existing customers the same deals. It's also joining Verizon to ...

Apple introduces four iPhone 12 models with 5G
Published 14 Oct 2020 09:05 CET | World
Apple has unveiled its first 5G iPhones. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models go on pre-sale from 16 October in over 30 ...

Verizon Business starts new 5G Innovation Hub at the University of Illinois
Published 08 Oct 2020 16:50 CET | United States
Verizon Business has set up a new 5G Innovation Hub at the University of Illinois Research Park. Students, startups and large ...

Verizon Business, Cisco launch new 5G services for sports and entertainment venues
Published 07 Oct 2020 16:43 CET | United States
Verizon Business has teamed up with Cisco to bring better connection and services to large crowds at sports and entertainment ...

Verizon becomes 5G partner for Prudential Center, New Jersey Devils; starts push-to-talk service for first responders
Published 07 Oct 2020 09:36 CET | United States
For the New Jersey Devils, Verizon will work with arena operators to install Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. With its rewards program ...

Verizon to offer own version of 5G Pixel 4a smartphone
Published 01 Oct 2020 13:44 CET | United States
Verizon has announced it will carry its own version of the Google Pixel 4a 5G smartphone, that works on the Verizon 'Ultra ...

Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis, St. Paul, intros new mmWave router
Published 29 Sep 2020 18:15 CET | United States
Verizon will launch 5G Home Internet in the Minneapolis & St. Paul area beginning 1 October, bringing its wireless broadband ...

Verizon named official 5G partner of National Hockey League
Published 25 Sep 2020 17:42 CET | United States
Verizon and the National Hockey League (NHL) entered an exclusive, multi-year deal that will make Verizon the League's Official ...

Verizon expands AWS 5G edge services to Atlanta, New York, Washington
Published 23 Sep 2020 09:08 CET | United States
Verizon has started offering AWS Wavelength 5G Edge services at three new locations: Atlanta, New York and Washington, DC. This ...





Related Info

UK mobile operators confirm plans to offer new iPhone 12 5G models
13:53 | United Kingdom | News
AT&T intros new smartphone deals, to offer iPhone 12 free with trade-in
10:19 | United States | News
Apple introduces four iPhone 12 models with 5G
09:05 | World | News
Verizon Business starts new 5G Innovation Hub at the University of Illinois
8 Oct | United States | News
Verizon Business, Cisco launch new 5G services for sports and entertainment venues
7 Oct | United States | News
Verizon becomes 5G partner for Prudential Center, New Jersey Devils; starts push-to-talk service for first responders
7 Oct | United States | News
Verizon to offer own version of 5G Pixel 4a smartphone
1 Oct | United States | News
Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis, St. Paul, intros new mmWave router
29 Sep | United States | News
Verizon named official 5G partner of National Hockey League
25 Sep | United States | News
Verizon expands AWS 5G edge services to Atlanta, New York, Washington
23 Sep | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
14 Oct Zoom Video Communications Zoomtopia
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
19 Oct Grameenphone Q3 2020
19 Oct Logitech Q2
19 Oct Berec stakeholder forum
19 Oct Capacity Europe 2020
20 Oct Tele2 Q3 2020
20 Oct A1 Telekom Austria Group Q3 2020
20 Oct Netflix Q3 2020
20 Oct Snap Q3
20 Oct America Movil Q3 2020
20 Oct Calix Q3
20 Oct 6G Symposium
21 Oct Telia Q3 2020
21 Oct Verizon Q3 2020
21 Oct Netgear Q3 2020
21 Oct Crown Castle Q3
21 Oct Ericsson Q3 2020
21 Oct Telenor Q3 2020
21 Oct DNA Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now