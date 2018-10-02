Verizon takes 5G nationwide, boosts mmWave speeds to 4 Gbps

Verizon announced a major expansion of its mmWave 5G network in the US, coinciding with the release of the first iPhones to support the spectrum. The service is available in 19 additional US cities, 19 stadiums and six airports, with peak speeds of up to 4 Gbps in some places. Verizon is also turning on nationwide 5G service thanks to dynamic spectrum sharing with its other frequencies, with availability for more than 200 million people.
Verizon plans to expand the mmWave 'Ultra Wideband' service to more than 60 cities by year-end. Some of the new places covered include parts of Las Vegas, San Francisco, St Louis, Milwaukee, Louisville, Baltimore, Tucson and Raleigh. The faster speeds are achieved with carrier aggregation of up to eight separate channels of mmWave spectrum.
To promote the expanded 5G coverage and the new iPhones, Verizon is offering iPhone 12 customers experiences and applications from the National Football League, The New York Times, Riot Games and others. These include 5G SuperStadium for access to additional camera angles in football stadiums, the 'From Here' experience from the Times to explore a space as if they were physically in the picture themselves through environmental photogrammetry, and the game League of Legends Wild Rift for a PC-like experience on the mobile phone.
The new iPhones will be available from launch with Verizon. It offers the iPhone 12 free to new customers on certain Unlimited plans with trade-in, or from USD 15 per month for existing customers.
Xfinity Mobile, the Comcast MVNO on Verizon's network, said it would also offer nationwide 5G coverage from 14 October.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions