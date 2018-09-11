Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
IT

Verizon to acquire Incubed IT to develop mobile robotics

Tuesday 16 February 2021 | 13:17 CET | News
Verizon has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Incubed IT, the creator of a software platform which provides autonomous navigation tools to administer, manage and optimise mixed fleets of robots in industrial settings. Verizon said that the deal will enable enterprise customers to gain new efficiencies as they scale their autonomous mobile robot fleets. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: IT / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon 5G network supports temperature screening at stadiums
Published 10 Feb 2021 16:30 CET | United States
Verizon Business announced it's working with Zyter, a digital health and IoT-enablement platform, to help improve sports and ...

Verizon Business, Deloitte partner on MEC platform for retailers
Published 10 Feb 2021 15:01 CET | United States
Verizon Business and Deloitte have partnered to develop 5G mobile edge computing services for the retail industry. The platform ...

Verizon develops 5G experience for Super Bowl, starts small business support campaign
Published 02 Feb 2021 09:15 CET | United States
Verizon announced investments in 5G coverage and services for fans watching the Super Bowl football match on 07 February in ...

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE private network for enterprise customers
Published 21 Dec 2020 12:50 CET | United States
Verizon Business has expanded its private wireless network portfolio with the launch of On Site LTE for enterprise customers in ...

Verizon, Newlab unveil first results of 5G Studio
Published 19 Nov 2020 15:27 CET | United States
Verizon and Newlab have announced the first companies testing new 5G applications through their 5G Studio. The 5G Studio's first ...

Verizon's 'Built on 5G Challenge' won by Ario
Published 29 Jan 2020 18:09 CET | United States
Verizon named the winners of its 'Built on 5G Challenge' launched in April 2019. The nationwide search that asked innovators to ...

Verizon brings 5G network to Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia
Published 12 Dec 2019 15:22 CET | United States
Verizon has brought its 5G Ultra Wideband service to Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS), a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries ...

Verizon to open new 5G Labs in Washington DC, California and Massachusetts
Published 11 Sep 2018 11:13 CET | United States
Verizon is planning to open new 5G Labs in the wake of its launch last year of one in New York City. The labs work will work with ...





Related Info

Verizon 5G network supports temperature screening at stadiums
10 Feb | United States | News
Verizon Business, Deloitte partner on MEC platform for retailers
10 Feb | United States | News
Verizon develops 5G experience for Super Bowl, starts small business support campaign
2 Feb | United States | News
Verizon Business launches On Site LTE private network for enterprise customers
21 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Verizon, Newlab unveil first results of 5G Studio
19 Nov 2020 | United States | News
Verizon's 'Built on 5G Challenge' won by Ario
29 Jan 2020 | United States | News
Verizon brings 5G network to Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia
12 Dec 2019 | United States | News
Verizon to open new 5G Labs in Washington DC, California and Massachusetts
11 Sep 2018 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Feb Analog Devices fiscal Q1
17 Feb CommScope Q4 2020
17 Feb Doro Q4
17 Feb iQiyi Q4 2020
17 Feb Radcom Q4 2020
17 Feb Baidu Q4 2020
17 Feb Terago Q4 2020
17 Feb FCC meeting
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now