ViacomCBS to launch Paramount+ streaming service from Q1 2021 in multiple markets

ViacomCBS has confirmed the name Paramount+ for its new streaming service. The media group's SVoD and live streaming service CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021 as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from other assets in the ViacomCBS portfolio.
The US-based broadcaster already uses the Paramount+ name in other countries, and the new version of the service will roll out to these international markets as well. Beginning in Q1 2021, the company will relaunch the existing service Paramount+ in Latin America and the Nordics and rebrand and relaunch 10 All Access in Australia as an expanded version of Paramount+.
The group also revealed plans for new original series for Paramount+. These include the series The Offer on the making of the Godfather films, the series Lioness based on a real-life CIA recruitment program, a new top-40 version of MTV's Behind the Music and the true crime docuseries The Real Criminal Minds based on the CBS series Criminal Minds. It also plans a new Spongebob Squarepants spin-off series and exclusive film.
This programming will join CBS All Access’ existing offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, including the exclusive home of Star Trek series. In total, the Paramount+ library should reach over 30,000 episodes and films when it launches.
ViacomCBS reported 16.2 million subscribers for its paid streaming services in the US at the end of June. The company said CBS All Access has grown strongly since it underwent an update at the end of July, which included the addition of new content such as European football and live Big Brother feeds. The service broke a new record for total monthly streams in August and experienced one of its best months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups, the company said, without disclosing figures. The new content also helped attract more younger subscribers.
The new service will target a mainstream audience of all ages, seeking to rival the likes of Netflix. No details on pricing were given, but ViacomCBS said it is positioning Paramount+ as a 'premium' service. It also runs the ad-supported, free streaming service Pluto TV.
Distribution is planned through ViacomCBS's existing organisation around the world, with roll-out starting in Q1. The company said it will work with existing distribution partners, as well as new distributors, to market the service to their subscribers, as well as retailing the service direct to consumers.
