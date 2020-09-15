Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

ViacomCBS to launch Paramount+ streaming service from Q1 2021 in multiple markets

Tuesday 15 September 2020 | 15:48 CET | News

ViacomCBS has confirmed the name Paramount+ for its new streaming service. The media group's SVoD and live streaming service CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021 as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from other assets in the ViacomCBS portfolio. 

The US-based broadcaster already uses the Paramount+ name in other countries, and the new version of the service will roll out to these international markets as well. Beginning in Q1 2021, the company will relaunch the existing service Paramount+ in Latin America and the Nordics and rebrand and relaunch 10 All Access in Australia as an expanded version of Paramount+.

The group also revealed plans for new original series for Paramount+. These include the series The Offer on the making of the Godfather films, the series Lioness based on a real-life CIA recruitment program, a new top-40 version of MTV's Behind the Music and the true crime docuseries The Real Criminal Minds based on the CBS series Criminal Minds. It also plans a new Spongebob Squarepants spin-off series and exclusive film. 

This programming will join CBS All Access’ existing offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, including the exclusive home of Star Trek series. In total, the Paramount+ library should reach over 30,000 episodes and films when it launches. 

ViacomCBS reported 16.2 million subscribers for its paid streaming services in the US at the end of June. The company said CBS All Access has grown strongly since it underwent an update at the end of July, which included the addition of new content such as European football and live Big Brother feeds. The service broke a new record for total monthly streams in August and experienced one of its best months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups, the company said, without disclosing figures. The new content also helped attract more younger subscribers. 

The new service will target a mainstream audience of all ages, seeking to rival the likes of Netflix. No details on pricing were given, but ViacomCBS said it is positioning Paramount+ as a 'premium' service. It also runs the ad-supported, free streaming service Pluto TV.

Distribution is planned through ViacomCBS's existing organisation around the world, with roll-out starting in Q1. The company said it will work with existing distribution partners, as well as new distributors, to market the service to their subscribers, as well as retailing the service direct to consumers. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: ViacomCBS
Countries: United States / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

ViacomCBS Networks partners with OSN to offer Paramount+ streaming sevice in Middle East 
Published 24 Aug 2020 15:11 CET | Middle East
ViacomCBS Networks International and OSN have announced the forthcoming launch of Paramount+, a premium streaming service with ...

Apple to offer TV+ subscribers discounted bundle of CBS All Access, Showtime
Published 18 Aug 2020 14:37 CET | United States
Apple announced a new offer for its TV+ subscribers in the US to get discounted access to the streaming services CBS All Access ...

ViacomCBS International selects Intelsat for video distribution to major global markets

Published 11 Aug 2020 14:17 CET | World
Intelsat was selected to continue distributing content for ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) in Central Europe, Eastern ...

Mexico's Totalplay adds Paramount+ and Noggin to TV offer
Published 10 Jul 2020 13:49 CET | Mexico
ViacomCBS Networks Americas has reached a deal with Mexican operator Totalplay (Grupo Salinas) to add its Paramount+ and Noggin ...

CBS to stream UEFA Champions League matches in US
Published 09 Jul 2020 14:41 CET | United States
ViacomCBS will become the exclusive English language streamer of UEFA Champions League games in the US beginning in August, in ...

Peacock signs licensing deal for Paramount series, films
Published 02 Jul 2020 09:21 CET | United States
Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service, announced an agreement to license popular Paramount movies and TV shows from the ...

ViacomCBS rebrands Paramount Channel as Paramount Network

Published 17 Apr 2020 11:43 CET | Latin America
ViacomCBS Networks Americas has changed the name of its Paramount Channel to Paramount Network and announced the launch of a new ...

ViacomCBS Networks signs Paramount+ distribution deals with Samona, Com Hem and Telenor Sweden
Published 17 Apr 2020 09:39 CET | Sweden
ViacomCBS Networks International has announced new distribution agreements in Sweden and Finland for its Paramount+ streaming ...

ViacomCBS offers 1 month free access to LatAm streaming services
Published 09 Apr 2020 11:16 CET | Latin America
ViacomCBS Networks Americas has launched a 1-month extended trial period for OTT streaming services in Latin America to help ...

Pluto TV launches LatAm service in 17 countries, adds new content partners
Published 08 Apr 2020 08:54 CET | Latin America
ViacomCBS has finally launched its free ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV in 17 countries in Latin America around 6 years ...

CBS offers one month free for CBS All Access streaming service

Published 26 Mar 2020 15:44 CET | United States
US broadcaster CBS said it will be opening its CBS All Access streaming service to all subscribers quarantined at home due to the ...

ViacomCBS outlines plans for new mass-market OTT service
Published 20 Feb 2020 16:56 CET | United States
Media company ViacomCBS announced plans to launch a new mass-market streaming service, building on its CBS All Access service. ...





Related Info

ViacomCBS Networks partners with OSN to offer Paramount+ streaming sevice in Middle East 
24 Aug | Middle East | News
Apple to offer TV+ subscribers discounted bundle of CBS All Access, Showtime
18 Aug | United States | News
ViacomCBS International selects Intelsat for video distribution to major global markets
11 Aug | World | News
Mexico's Totalplay adds Paramount+ and Noggin to TV offer
10 Jul | Mexico | News
CBS to stream UEFA Champions League matches in US
9 Jul | United States | News
Peacock signs licensing deal for Paramount series, films
2 Jul | United States | News
ViacomCBS rebrands Paramount Channel as Paramount Network
17 Apr | Latin America | News
ViacomCBS Networks signs Paramount+ distribution deals with Samona, Com Hem and Telenor Sweden
17 Apr | Sweden | News
ViacomCBS offers 1 month free access to LatAm streaming services
9 Apr | Latin America | News
Pluto TV launches LatAm service in 17 countries, adds new content partners
8 Apr | Latin America | News
CBS offers one month free for CBS All Access streaming service
26 Mar | United States | News
ViacomCBS outlines plans for new mass-market OTT service
20 Feb | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
21 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
23 Sep China SDN/NFV/AI Conference
23 Sep Submarine Networks Wold 2020
23 Sep Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now