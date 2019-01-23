ViacomCBS to launch Pluto TV in Spain this month

The Spanish platform will be accessible via www.pluto.tv, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android. Channels available at launch include movie channels like Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto Thrillers, Pluto TV Cine Romantico, and iconic series channels such as Ana y los 7, Curro Jimenez and Andromeda. Viewers will also be offered kids channels like Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, as well as comedy, gaming, and extreme sports channels.
Pluto TV will work with over 20 major content partners in Spain such as All3Media, Endemol Shine, Fremantle and Lionsgate with a view to expanding its content to 100 channels by the end of 2021, said ViacomCBS.
The company acquired Pluto TV in January 2019 for EUR 340 million in cash when it was already available in the US, UK, Germany and Austria, among other countries. It has since launched in Switzerland as well as throughout Latin America.
