Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

ViacomCBS to launch Pluto TV in Spain this month

Thursday 8 October 2020 | 13:58 CET | News
ViacomCBS Networks announced that it will be launching its free streaming platform Pluto TV in Spain at the end of this month. The ad-supported service will offer 40 thematic channels at launch across multiple genres, including movies, TV series, reality, kids, lifestyle, crime and comedy. It will be the first free, with no registration required, FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service on the Spanish market, said ViacomCBS, adding that Telefonica’s Movistar+ brand will be responsible for selling the platform’s conventional advertising.

The Spanish platform will be accessible via www.pluto.tv, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV and mobile device apps for download in iOS and Android. Channels available at launch include movie channels like Pluto TV Cine Comedia, Pluto Thrillers, Pluto TV Cine Romantico, and iconic series channels such as Ana y los 7, Curro Jimenez and Andromeda. Viewers will also be offered kids channels like Pluto TV Junior, Pluto TV Kids, as well as comedy, gaming, and extreme sports channels. 

Pluto TV will work with over 20 major content partners in Spain such as All3Media,  Endemol Shine, Fremantle and Lionsgate with a view to expanding its content to 100 channels by the end of 2021, said ViacomCBS. 

The company acquired Pluto TV in January 2019 for EUR 340 million in cash when it was already available in the US, UK, Germany and Austria, among other countries. It has since launched in Switzerland as well as throughout Latin America


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Telefonica / ViacomCBS
Countries: Spain
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Pluto TV added to Roku devices in Latin America
Published 23 Sep 2020 11:15 CET | Latin America
ViacomCBS announced that its ad-supported streaming platform Pluto T is now available on Roku streaming devices in Latin America. ...

ViacomCBS to launch Paramount+ streaming service from Q1 2021 in multiple markets
Published 15 Sep 2020 15:48 CET | United States
ViacomCBS has confirmed the name Paramount+ for its new streaming service. The media group's SVoD and live streaming service CBS ...

ViacomCBS Networks International names Jollet as senior VP for EMEAA
Published 03 Sep 2020 17:06 CET | World
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced the appointment of Olivier Jollet as head of a new business unit that will ...

Pluto TV to arrive in Brazil in December
Published 21 Aug 2020 12:46 CET | Brazil
Global streaming TV service Pluto TV will launch in Brazil in December 2020, offering 24 streaming channels and a film library. ...

Pluto TV debuts on LG smart TVs
Published 05 Aug 2020 11:24 CET | United States
US streaming television service Pluto TV entered a global distribution deal with LG Electronics, bringing its platform with ...

Virgin Media adds Pluto TV app to TV platform in UK
Published 09 Jul 2020 17:36 CET | United Kingdom
Virgin Media has announced the addition of the Pluto TV to its TV platform in the UK....

Pluto TV passes 100 channel milestone in UK
Published 10 Jun 2020 11:59 CET | United Kingdom
Streaming platform Pluto TV has surpassed the 100 channel milestone in the UK with the addition of Secret Dealers and Crime ...

Pluto TV joins TiVo+ content network
Published 05 May 2020 19:05 CET | United States
TiVo entered a partnership with Pluto TV, the free streaming television service in the US. The new partnership with Pluto TV, a ...

Pluto TV hires new chief product officer, SVP for programming
Published 24 Apr 2020 10:22 CET | United States
Pluto TV, a free streaming service owned by ViacomCBS, has appointed Shampa Banerjee its new chief product officer. The company ...

Pluto TV launches LatAm service in 17 countries, adds new content partners
Published 08 Apr 2020 08:54 CET | Latin America
ViacomCBS has finally launched its free ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV in 17 countries in Latin America around 6 years ...

Viacom plans expansion of Pluto TV platform
Published 20 May 2019 13:31 CET | Europe
Viacom is planning to expand the recently acquired free OTT service Pluto TV, beginning with a launch in Switzerland and an ...

Viacom buys Pluto TV for USD 340 mln in cash
Published 23 Jan 2019 09:37 CET | World
Viacom has agreed to buy Pluto TV, a free, ad-funded streaming service from the US. The service last year expanded into Europe, ...





Related Info

Pluto TV added to Roku devices in Latin America
23 Sep | Latin America | News
ViacomCBS to launch Paramount+ streaming service from Q1 2021 in multiple markets
15 Sep | United States | News
ViacomCBS Networks International names Jollet as senior VP for EMEAA
3 Sep | World | News
Pluto TV to arrive in Brazil in December
21 Aug | Brazil | News
Pluto TV debuts on LG smart TVs
5 Aug | United States | News
Virgin Media adds Pluto TV app to TV platform in UK
9 Jul | United Kingdom | News
Pluto TV passes 100 channel milestone in UK
10 Jun | United Kingdom | News
Pluto TV joins TiVo+ content network
5 May | United States | News
Pluto TV hires new chief product officer, SVP for programming
24 Apr | United States | News
Pluto TV launches LatAm service in 17 countries, adds new content partners
8 Apr | Latin America | News
Viacom plans expansion of Pluto TV platform
20 May 2019 | Europe | News
Viacom buys Pluto TV for USD 340 mln in cash
23 Jan 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 Oct SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo
13 Oct Broadband World Forum
13 Oct Open RAN Forum
15 Oct HPE analyst meeting
16 Oct Dtac Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now